His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, in his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, issued Law No. (9) of 2022 regulating the provision of digital services in the Emirate of Dubai, with the aim of supporting the emirate’s strategic plans towards digital transformation, and promoting general trends Implementing government policies aimed at digitizing life in Dubai and enhancing confidence in digital services of all kinds in the emirate, in addition to keeping pace with technical developments to enhance and improve the quality of digital services, and simplify the procedures for obtaining them from anywhere and at any time, while encouraging the public and private sectors to implement Plans, programs and initiatives aimed at digitizing life in the Emirate.

The law obligates government agencies and the judiciary, which includes Dubai Courts, the Public Prosecution, and non-governmental entities, to provide current and future digital services to their clients, as determined by this law and the decisions issued pursuant thereto, and determined by a decision of the Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, based on the recommendation of the Dubai Authority Dubai Digital, the stages of applying this law to the categories it has identified, provided that the decision includes specifying the start date of the implementation of each stage, the digital services and the entities covered by each stage, and the controls and procedures for their application.

Rules for providing digital services

The law details the rules for providing digital services by the government entity, the judiciary and non-governmental entities in the emirate, including: the conditions and procedures that regulate judicial affairs, commercial and civil transactions and e-commerce, stipulated in the legislation in force in Dubai, and enabling customers to access digital channels to obtain services digital, providing the necessary technical support to them, adopting the digital identity for the purposes of obtaining digital services that require electronic registration for obtaining them, and taking into account the requirements and standards of electronic security approved by the Dubai Electronic Security Center.

The rules for providing digital services included the financial systems and electronic payment methods approved by the Dubai Department of Finance for the government entity and the judiciary, and the development of a plan to provide digital services, in accordance with the standards and controls approved by the competent authority, represented by the General Secretariat of the Executive Council, the Dubai Digital Authority, and the Center Dubai Electronic Security, determining the stages of application of these standards and controls after their approval by the Dubai Digital Authority, applying policies related to information security and business continuity in the event of any disruption to the digital services it provides, and adopting and implementing electronic systems approved by the Dubai Digital Authority, which aims to support the provision of services The digital services and their development uniformly at the level of the emirate, and the provision of digital services in Arabic and English and any other language determined by the provider of digital services, taking into account the language preferred by the customer among the available languages.

And digital services are harmonized with all categories of customers, including people of determination, who are unable to use digital channels, by activating some features that enable them and help them to request, benefit from and obtain these services without charging them any additional fees or financial burdens, and the law authorized the Dubai Authority At the request of the government entity, the judicial authority, or the non-governmental entity providing the digital service, and after coordination with the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai and the Dubai Electronic Security Center, this entity shall be exempted, permanently or temporarily, from any of the rules, controls or standards aforementioned.

According to the law, the customer must, under penalty of perjury, abide by a number of duties, namely: updating his data with the digital service provider in cases where the provision of this service requires that, in a manner commensurate with the requirements and conditions set by that authority to benefit from its digital services, What is specified under this law and the decisions issued pursuant thereto, as well as adherence to the controls and requirements set by the digital service provider and approved by the competent authority, provided that the digital service provider does not bear any responsibility towards the customer or third parties as a result of any damage they may suffer due to the customer’s non-compliance or His breach of any of his obligations stipulated in this Law and the decisions issued pursuant thereto and the legislation in force in the Emirate, and the customer shall be solely responsible, civilly, criminally, and administratively, when necessary, for all damages arising from such breach.

