Law No. 4 of 2021 regarding the regulation of roads in the Emirate of Dubai, published in the Official Gazette of the Dubai Government for the month of April, entrusted the Roads and Transport Authority with the tasks of drawing plans and strategies for the road sector in the emirate and following up on their implementation, including special development areas and free zones.

The law mandated the authority to determine road speeds for all vehicles, determine traffic directions and the movement of vehicles and pedestrians on roads, and develop solutions to reduce congestion on roads, including specifying lanes for mass transit vehicles, lanes for some vehicles, laying down traffic tariff systems, determining their locations and proposing Fees for crossing through it, and submitting it to the competent authorities in the emirate for approval. The law aims to define a single reference to follow up the implementation of road projects according to the best standards, to develop the infrastructure of the road network in the emirate, raise its efficiency and quality, to ensure the safety of its users and the flow of traffic on it, and to enable the authority to supervise and advance the road sector in the emirate.

The law defines the terms of reference and powers entrusted to the authority in order to be able to carry out its tasks, including developing plans and designs for roads and roadblocks and implementing the projects decided for them or related to them, taking into account when preparing those plans and designs the technical requirements of the authorities concerned with providing public services in the emirate, such as water, electricity, irrigation and drainage networks. Health, and other public services, in addition to conducting organizational and technical studies aimed at developing the road network and raising its efficiency to international standards and specifications.

The authority’s tasks also include determining the times and places where trucks or buses are prohibited from passing on roads, determining the axle weights of heavy vehicles, supervising roads, determining safety requirements for them, and following up on their technical status in a manner that ensures their efficiency and safety of use.

Regarding the authority’s role in organizing and implementing road projects in private and free development areas in the emirate, the law obligated the authorities supervising free zones and private development areas to obtain the authority’s prior approval of designs and plans for roads and road prohibitions, and the approval of the authorities concerned with providing public services at these sites. And the implementation of all works related to the road and its maintenance, as well as the works that take place on the roadway, according to the legislation, specifications and requirements approved by the authority in this regard.

The controls indicate that the authorities supervising the free zones and the special development areas when carrying out the works related to the road and its maintenance, as well as the works that take place on the roadway, must be done by an approved contractor and consultant, in accordance with the legislation in force in the Emirate, and all corrective maintenance work must be carried out. And preventive methods required by the authority, as well as empowering the authority’s employees and authorized by it, to monitor and supervise the implementation of the works that take place on the road and on the road, and to control the violations committed, in accordance with the legislation in force at the authority.





