The delivery platform Dor Dash said that it had signed a cooperation agreement with the two medical companies, “Everywell” and “Falt Health”, to deliver two sets of testing tools for the detection of Covid-19, to users of their application in their homes in the United States of America, noting that the US Food and Drug Administration has I agreed to the emergency use of both tests.

And the role of Dash announced that it will provide a nasal swab test to detect the emerging corona virus at home. According to Sky News.

The Saliva test for Falt Health relies on the analysis of saliva samples with video and audio support for professionals directing users to choose the appropriate saliva samples and quantity, in order to obtain accurate results.

The test, which comes in the form of a tube to be spit in, is available for all ages at a price of $ 119, and is suitable for examining people who have symptoms of infection with Covid-19, and comes in an envelope that is delivered to the user, to obtain the result within 24 hours, according to the ABC network. American.

The “Everywellwell” test, “Test Home Collection”, is a nasal swab, which costs $ 109, and delivers the result over a period of time ranging from 24 to 48 hours.