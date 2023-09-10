The new decision will come into effect in Kuwait starting tomorrow, Sunday.

The Kuwaiti Interior Ministry added in a statement that every foreigner who wishes to renew his residency must pay his debts, through the websites of state agencies or the “Sahl” application.

The Ministry recently ordered the payment of fees owed by residents as a condition for leaving the country.

These government decisions came based on the directives of the Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Talal Khalid Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, on the necessity of activating linking operations between the relevant sectors of the Ministry of Interior to collect debts owed by foreigners to the state before renewing residency.

The Ministry of Interior called on everyone to adhere to the established legal provisions and not to violate these provisions, as it will not hesitate to carry out its duty to maintain security and public order in the country.