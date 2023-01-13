Although kingkong is a movie icon, and has an extensive list of video games, the last AAA title we saw about this series was in 2005, when Ubisoft gave us an experience dedicated to promoting the Peter Jackson movie. Fortunately, the game drought will come to an end in the future, as a new King Kong video game is already in development.

According to Licensing Magazine, DeVito Artworks has joined forces with GameMill Entertainmentwho were in charge of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, to produce a new King Kong game. This was what Joe DeVito, a member of DeVito Artworks, had to say about it:

“I couldn’t be more excited to be working with the talented team at GameMill Entertainment who will give King Kong fans and players alike the opportunity to experience the primal world of King Kong in a playful way. We continue to expand our King Kong licensing program into various categories, including virtual reality arcade games, collectibles, comics, and board games.”

Unfortunately, at the moment there are no more details about this title. Its release date, platforms on which it will be available, genre, and much more are unknown.. Ubisoft’s 2005 game was an FPS focused on the explorers who found Kong. However, it is not ruled out that the new project is something similar to a fighting game, especially considering that GameMill Entertainment is involved. On related topics, King Kong will have his own series for Disney +.

Editor’s Note:

King Kong deserves a new game. The character has had a great presence in video games, but for years he has stayed away from the medium. I just hope this title is worth it, and is as good as all the fans of the series want it to be.

Via: Licensing Magazine