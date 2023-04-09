The first World Chess Championship in history was held in 1886 in the United States. The Austrian Wilhelm Steinitz played with the American flag (years later he became a national) and defeated the Pole Johannes Zukertort. The writer Bill Wall recounts that less than forty people attended the opening of this tournament and that “the total bet was $4,000. Steinitz received 1,000 and the other 3,000 was paid among those who had bet on the winner. It has rained a lot since then. And things have changed in elite chess, fortunately for the better. Today, at the St. Regis Hotel in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, the first game of the duel for the world champion title between the Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi, Nepo, and the Chinese Ding Liren is being played. For some time now, bookmakers have made room for the chess business and allow fans to bid for almost any circumstance. For example: “How many pieces will be left on the board when the first game is over?” Or: “Will game number twelve be played?” If Steinitz raised his head…

If he did, we would have to explain everything to him, the anecdotal and the important. We would tell you (this would be anecdotal) that Astana is considered, after Ulaanbaatar, in Mongolia, the second coldest capital in the world, with temperatures of -40ºC in winter. But you shouldn’t worry because today the great champions – it is true that only a few – get a good cut and are let’s say fruitful of the show. The prize pool in Astana amounts to 2 million euros, of which 60% will go to the winner. It would also be necessary to tell Steinitz (here is the important thing) who Nepomniachtchi and Liren are, or that the current world champion is a Norwegian, Magnus Carlsen, an unrepeatable genius who has tired of defending the crown.

Nepo, the one who doesn’t remember



Anton Chekhov, in his chronicle ‘The Island of Sakhalin’, writes: «The most common name for vagabonds is Ivan, and the last name is Nepomniachtchi». This patronymic tradition has its roots in the tsarist era, in the times of Peter the Great. One of the most widespread punishments was to banish peasants and illiterates, so people escaped however they could and when someone was asked for their last name, they answered: “Nepomniachtchi”, which translates as “I don’t remember my relationship”. Thus the censor noted on his record, over and over again, “Ian Nepomniachtchi.”

Our chess grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi is a young prodigy who semi-professionally played the video game ‘Defense of the Ancients 2’ (DotA2). Once he left the eSports universe, Nepo focused on the sixty-four squares and, in a very short time, he became one of the best players on the international circuit. Many years earlier, in 2002, he had been proclaimed U12 world champion in the Greek city of Heraklion. In the tie-break he beat Magnus Carlsen, not to be forgotten. Nepomniachtchi has been the Russian champion twice. In 2021 he fought Carlsen for the world title, in Dubai. After five consecutive draws, Nepo lost the sixth game, the longest in World Cup history, after almost eight hours of mental battle and 136 moves. From that moment on, Nepo collapsed and Carlsen regained the championship title with some ease, for the fifth time in his career.

Currently, Nepomniachtchi is number 2 in the FIDE world ranking, with 2,795 ELO points, an individual rating system that measures the strength of chess players. Carlsen has been number one on this list since July 2011. In the April ranking, the Norwegian marks a score of 2,853. At the end of 2022, Nepo won the Candidates Tournament in Madrid, making him the official challenger for the world title for the second time in a row. Only Smyslov and Korchnoi had accomplished such a feat before. Some of us still dreamed of a rematch between Nepo and Carlsen, but the Norwegian, by then, had already publicly renounced defending the crown. And, like a good Viking, he kept his word.

Carlsen’s absence



In November 2013, Magnus Carlsen took the title from Indian Vishy Anand, who has held the title since 2007. Since then, Carlsen has shown that he is the best player on the planet, perhaps the best of all time, with permission from Fischer, Kasparov and Capablanca. In 2021, after beating Nepomniachtchi in Dubai, the Norwegian declared: “If someone other than Firouzja – a young Iranian prodigy, a French national – wins the Candidates Tournament, it is highly unlikely that he will play in the next World Championship.” Weeks later, Carlsen confirmed his intentions: «I am not motivated to play another championship. I feel like I don’t have much to gain, I don’t particularly like it and although I’m sure playing another match would be interesting for historical reasons and all that, I have no inclination to do so and I just won’t play. Firouzja, after all, did not know how to manage the pressure that Carlsen himself had put on him and he took sixth place (out of eight) in the final standings of the Candidates.

Former world champion Gari Kasparov has spoken on several occasions regarding Carlsen’s absence in Astana. «I will never consider the winner of this fight as the seventeenth world champion. For me, the only way to add someone to the list that started with Steinitz is to beat Magnus Carlsen.” In recent statements, Kasparov has insisted on this line: «The match between Nepo and Ding Liren is a great show, but it is not a duel for the World Championship. It is an amputated event ».

Somewhat stunned by the vehemence of these words, I have contacted two former world champions, Vishy Anand and Veselin Topalov, and the journalist Leontxo García, who will cover the events from Astana. Vishy Anand sees it from another angle: «I am not as pessimistic as Kasparov. Carlsen’s absence will make the tournament less popular in Norway, but the possibility of having a first chess champion may arouse enormous interest in China. Also, don’t forget that both Nepo and Ding Liren are two extraordinary players.” On his side, Leontxo García points out: «A World Cup without Carlsen or Messi is worse than with them, but it is still very interesting. This one in particular will be exciting if Nepomniachtchi sticks to his natural, aggressive and risk-taking style, and stops heeding the negative influence of his former analyst Kariakin, who wanted him to betray his nature with pernicious conservatism. In addition, a duel now between Russia and China is inspiring for sports literature. And Veselin Topalov takes perspective: “Obviously the ‘match’ does not have the same value without Magnus, but it is not the fault of the players and it is not the first without the best in the world.” Topalov is right. In different contexts, and with nuances, Lasker (1921), Fischer (1975) and Kárpov (1999) also gave up defending the crown.

Ding Liren’s Magic Carom



The name of Ding Liren is taken from the ‘Analects of Confucius’, a florilegium that collects the conversations that the Chinese thinker had with his disciples 2,400 years ago. Ding Liren alludes to the Confucian idea of ​​benevolence, which suggests that we must be strong as the only way to “give to others.” Liren’s style on the board is solid and at the same time versatile, as if she were trying to make sense of the etymological charge that was given to her. Liren, like Nepo, is another genius on the board. Between 2017 and 2018 he went on a streak of 100 games without losing, a historical record in high-level chess. Until Carlsen, who else, surpassed Liren’s record and established a new level of unbeaten: 125 games in a row without knowing defeat.

Today, Ding Liren is number three in the world, with 2,788 ELO points, only behind Carlsen and Nepomniachtchi. On March 25, on the banks of the Qiantang River, at the Hangzhou training base, home to the Intelligence Building, a ceremony was held to dismiss Liren before his crucial battle against Ian Nepomniachtchi. Never before has a Chinese chess player fought for the world crown. The press wrote: “It doesn’t matter if he wins or loses, he has already made history in China.”

In Feng Shui three types of luck are identified: Man’s, Earth’s and Heaven’s. Only the latter can explain the case of Ding Liren. The carambola is magical. After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, FIDE sanctioned the chess player Sergei Kariakin for his adherence to Putin’s cause, which prevented him from participating in the Candidates Tournament. FIDE chose the highest ranked player as a substitute, and that was Ding Liren. But the Chinese did not meet a second requirement: having played thirty games during 2022, since the Covid restrictions in China prohibited sports competitions. From then on, Ding Liren played for a month, sometimes two games a day, until he met this requirement. That was how Liren was able to dispute, on the bell, the Candidates. He placed second and, after Carlsen’s resignation, became a title contender.

Who is the favourite?



Five-time champion Vishy Anand gives us his prognosis: “Three or four years ago I would have said that Ding Liren was my favourite, but lately Nepomniachtchi has made a lot of progress. I think Nepo actually has a slight advantage because he’s already played a world title. In addition, he has been more active, he has played more than Liren, to whom the lack of practice could take its toll, who knows. What is certain is that Ding Liren will have trained hard and will arrive at the championship very well prepared.”

For Veselin Topalov it is not clear either: «Nepo seems to me a favorite because of his experience and I think he has more support from the State. But if he doesn’t take advantage in the first games, Ding will have good options ». And Leontxo García puts the focus on the mental aspect: «Both start with a psychological flaw that can be decisive if they have not eliminated or alleviated it during their preparation. Niepomniashi’s weak point since youth is his great difficulty in recovering from a defeat; even if he wins the first game, he’ll have to see how he holds up when he loses one. Ding’s, how much the pandemic hurt him when, at the end of 2019, he was Carlsen’s most feared rival; If he plays again at the level he was then, for me he is the favorite because his style is more complete ».

Whatever happens, one last question strongly arises: Will Carlsen return to compete for the world title? I speak with Peter Heine Nielsen, the Norwegian’s coach, and I think that his response, read between the lines, marks an uncertain future for us: “There is always an option, but it would be strange to leave something and, immediately after, consider returning. In my case, I stopped predicting Magnus, he will do what is best for him, as we have seen.

If Steinitz raised his head…