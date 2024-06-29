The first results of a new study suggest a new pill that releases slowly ketamine could treat people with severe depression, without causing the psychedelic side effects of this often-abused drug.

A new pill that slowly releases ketamine

First developed in the 1960s as an anesthetic, its hallucinogenic and dissociative effects led to it becoming a party drug nicknamed “Special K.” However, increasingly in-depth research has shown that k. it is effective for about a quarter of people who suffer from depression and who derive little benefit from common antidepressant drugs.

In many countries, ketamine has been prescribed for years against depression. American billionaire Elon Musk told CNN in March that he regularly uses a small amount of prescription ketamine because it is “helpful for getting out of a negative mood.” The drug has long been administered intravenously in clinics, but more A nasal spray that uses a derivative called esketamine has recently gained increasing popularity.

Both can cause side effects in patients such as dissociation, high blood pressure and increased heart rate. There are also concerns that the drug’s medical use could turn into abuse. The pill described in the journal Nature Medicine takes more than 10 hours to be broken down in the liver, the study’s lead author, Paul Glue, told AFP: “The really interesting feedback from patients is the lack of side effects: no euphoria, no dissociation,” said the researcher from the University of Otago in New Zealand.

“I don’t think these tablets would appeal to ketamine abusers.” The phase 2 trial involved more than 270 people with depression who had previously tried an average of four different antidepressant medications. More than half of the subjects who took the ketamine pill went into remission from depression, while 70% of the placebo group relapsed after 13 weeks, the study says.

Julaine Allan, a mental health and addiction expert at Charles Sturt University in Australia who was not involved in the study, praised the trial but stressed that more research was needed. Ketamine does not work for everyone and “the positive effects may wear off over time,” she told AFP.

Michel Hofmann, a psychiatrist at the University Hospitals of Geneva, said there is “real enthusiasm” in the medical community about ketamine’s potential in treating depression.

“For patients who don’t respond to conventional drugs, ketamine offers a way to avoid electroshock therapy,” he told AFP. This last-resort treatment, which involves sending electrical currents through the brain, has proven effective. But it can cause memory loss, and some patients fear the procedure after seeing it depicted in films such as “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.” Some psychiatrists remain reluctant to prescribe ketamine for depression, fearing their patients could end up abusing the drug.

Last year, “Friends” actor Matthew Perry became the latest high-profile death from a ketamine overdose. US police are investigating how Perry obtained the doses that caused his death: he reportedly had not had a supervised infusion session for several days.

One potential benefit of fast-acting ketamine noted in previous research is that it could help patients consider suicide. But there is “plausible concern that widespread ketamine use could trigger a new opioid-style crisis,” Oxford researcher Riccardo De Giorgi said in a 2022 BMJ editorial.

By ridding ketamine of the side effects some partygoers seek, the slow-release pill may alleviate some of those concerns. There were still some side effects to the pill, the most common being headaches, dizziness, and anxiety.

More research, including Phase 3 trials, is needed before the drug can be reviewed by national medicines agencies, meaning it will take at least two to three years before patients can potentially access the pills, Glue said .

Understanding Ketamine Treatment for Depression

Depression has been on the rise in recent years. According to a study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, about one in 10 adults and one in five adolescents reported suffering from depression, up from 6.6 percent of Americans in 2005. As depression becomes more common, finding treatment options Effective treatment has become more important.

When fluoxetine (Prozac) was introduced in the 1980s, it was the first selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) antidepressant drug to be approved for use by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). At the time, it was considered a revolutionary treatment for depression. One of the disadvantages: it can take several weeks or months to work effectively. That’s where ketamine therapy comes in.

First approved by the FDA in 1970 for use as anesthesia during surgery, ketamine was later found to have fast-acting antidepressant and anti-anxiety effects. Doctors began considering it as a treatment for depression.

Compared to traditional SSRIs, ketamine affects different subsets of neurotransmitters in the brain than other antidepressant medications; therefore, patients who have not experienced therapeutic effects with traditional antidepressants may be more likely to have better outcomes with ketamine therapy.

Providers have used ketamine to treat patients with a wide variety of psychiatric conditions. At Columbia University Irving Medical Center, doctors work with patients to personalize their clinical approach. “We specialize in treatment-resistant depression, which is depression that hasn’t responded to traditional forms of medication or psychotherapy,” says Jacques Ambrose, MD, MPH, senior medical director at ColumbiaDoctors Psychiatry.

Columbia is also a leading academic medical institution studying treatment-resistant depression and has one of the longest histories of clinical care for treatment-resistant depression.

Patients with depression may benefit from one of the treatment-resistant clinical options, such as ketamine, if:

They had previously not responded well to conventional antidepressant medications or psychotherapy.

They have no other medical conditions, such as seizures, substance abuse, or liver or kidney problems.

They are not currently taking any medications that could interact with ketamine.

Ketamine treatment is usually administered in one of two ways. With intravenous (IV) infusion, ketamine is administered directly into your bloodstream through a small needle inserted into a vein in your arm. The infusion typically lasts 40 minutes to an hour, and you will be monitored throughout the procedure.

Alternatively, ketamine can be administered via an intranasal spray. Intranasal esketamine, currently the only FDA-approved formulation, is administered via nasal spray in a monitored, structured clinical setting. The drug esketamine is absorbed through the nasal mucosa. This method may be preferred for people who are afraid of needles or have veins that are difficult to reach for an intravenous infusion.

Ketamine can have side effects, such as dissociation or temporary increases in blood pressure during or shortly after the infusion, nausea, vomiting, and dizziness. Ketamine for depression typically involves a series of carefully monitored treatment sessions over a few weeks in a ColumbiaDoctors outpatient clinic.