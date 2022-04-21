On Thursday, Chinese state television reported that eight people infected with the COVID-19 disease died in Shanghai on April 20, while the number of infections increased outside the quarantined areas. Seven died of the disease the previous day.

Shanghai recorded 15,861 new asymptomatic local infections, down from 16,407 the previous day.

The number of cases of symptoms reached 2,634, up from 2,494 the day before.

The city also recorded 441 new infections outside the quarantined areas on Wednesday, up from 390 the previous day.