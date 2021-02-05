The week of February 12, the deadlines for the defense of Amado Boudou to extend the request for the former vice vice president to serve the sentence for corruption confirmed by the Supreme Court of Justice at home. They will also seek to apply the maximum benefit made possible by the “educational incentive”, that is, to reduce the sentence for twenty months. But Daniel Obligado will no longer be the judge who makes both decisions: the new surrogate judge of criminal execution is Ricardo Basilico.

Obliged, who in April of last year granted the benefit of house arrest to Boudou arguing that it was better for his family nucleus, he was the one who also reduced the sentence by ten months for the Ciccone case one day before ceasing to be a surrogate judge of criminal execution. He had previously revoked the moderation of the former vice’s detention, at the request of prosecutors Guillermina García Padín and Marcelo Colombo.

As of January 31, Obligado ceased to be the criminal execution judge, a position that is subrogated for one year. The next decisions on the situation of the former vice president of Cristina Kirchner will be in the hands of magistrate Ricardo Basilico, who in turn is a member of the Oral Federal Court 1 (TOF 1) as head and also subrogates TOF 4.

Basilico was a member of the Court that convicted José López of illicit enrichment in the case that had as a trigger the appearance of the bags with 9 million dollars that he tried to hide in a convent of General Rodríguez. Further, It will be part of the TOF that will judge Cristina Kirchner in the case for operations with Future Dollar.

The next proposals of Boudou’s lawyers, Alejandro Rúa and Graciana Peñafort -also Cristina’s advisor in the Senate- have two specific axes. The first is the appeal of the decision to revoke the house arrest. This measure was promoted by the prosecutors, who considered that once the sentence that the TOF 4 had been confirmed by the Court, the former vice must serve the accusation in jail.

The court that convicted him of corruption awarded him una penalty of five years and ten months in prison. Defense attorneys will insist that Boudou can serve the sentence at home. The deadline to extend the arguments of the defense appeal expires on February 12.

On the other hand, last week Boudou’s sentence was reduced by ten months, because before leaving the Obligado judge accepted the request of Rúa and Peñafort to take into account the courses that the former vice president of the Nation took during his stays in prison as sources of the “educational stimulus” contemplated in article 140 of Law 24,660 to reduce the terms of sentences.

The magistrate considered the Personal Computer Database System Programmer course, with a load of one hundred and eighty (180) hours duration; b) Electrician Fitter, with a workload of one hundred and fifty (150) hours.

It also took into account the course of Electrician Installer, with a workload of four hundred and fifty (450) hours duration; d) Internship in Event Organization, with an hourly load of one hundred and fifty (150) hours duration. All courses were in charge of the Professional Training Center No. 401.

In the ruling, which was denounced by the opposition as a “disguised pardon”, the Obligado judge highlighted “the importance of education in the prison system.”

But Boudou’s legal advisers would insist with the maximum reduction that the law allows, which are twenty months. To make that presentation, They have until February 17. If they succeed, the former vice would be closer to parole, considering the time already served under arrest, either in the Ezeiza Prison or in his home address.

Once both appeals have been presented, Judge Basilic will be responsible for deciding.

