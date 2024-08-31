The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library continues its pioneering journey in enriching the cultural scene, by organizing a variety of distinguished events during the month of September; This comes within the framework of its vision to stimulate the passion for reading and learning among members of society, in line with national strategies, and in a manner that meets the aspirations of the wise leadership in building a future based on knowledge and science..

The event will begin with a session titled “People of Determination,” which will host a group of people of determination to highlight the major life challenges they faced and how they overcame them. This session will provide attendees with the opportunity to listen to inspiring success stories that reflect the power of will and the ability of people to overcome difficulties..

The library will also organize a dialogue session titled “A Meeting of Literature and Criticism,” which will highlight the short story collection “A Tie of Hair,” which won the Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity 2023. This meeting will bring together the author of the collection, Sarab Ghanem, and the Emirati critic and writer, Dr. Maryam Al Hashemi, and the audience to discuss the aesthetics of the texts and their literary importance..

In the context of awareness, the library is offering a session entitled “Emotional Intelligence in Relationships”, in cooperation with Al Jalila Hospital, where Dr. Maha Al Ali will highlight the role of emotional intelligence in building healthy and strong human relationships in light of current social challenges, while providing participants with practical tools to improve their emotional communication..

The activities continue with the “Educational Keys for Conscious Families” workshop, in cooperation with the Community Development Authority, presented by Naema Al Shamsi, where she presents practical solutions to the social and psychological challenges facing families in raising children, in addition to managing stress and enhancing family communication..

The library is hosting Omani writer Bushra Khalfan in an exceptional workshop entitled “Establishing a Writing Approach for Historical Novels,” which focuses on historical narrative techniques and helps aspiring writers transform historical events into engaging, accurate, and imaginative novels..

In celebration of great poets, the library is organising a session titled “Ibn Al Badia”, which will review the life and legacy of the late poet Ali bin Sultan bin Bakhit Al Amimi, in addition to shedding light on his works and influence on Emirati literature. The session, moderated by media figure Waleed Al Marzouqi, will feature Dr. Rashid Al Mazrouei, Dr. Sultan Al Amimi, and Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Musallam..

As part of exploring diverse cultures, the library is organising a session titled “The Japanese Philosophy of Ikigai” by Dr. Amal Omar Hamed, which addresses the topics of happiness and value in life, how to find purpose in life and what gives it meaning and value..

During September, library visitors will have an exceptional opportunity to enjoy a unique cinematic experience with director Nawaf Al Janahi, presenting a selection of short films that are distinguished by their diverse content that combines creativity and uniqueness. This event will allow viewers to interact with the world of the seventh art in a new and enjoyable way..

The library will also organize the “Sustainable Minds” workshop by Salma Al Hajri, which focuses on innovation in thinking and modern teaching methods, and aims to motivate participants to think outside the box and adopt new educational strategies that are in line with the requirements of the modern era..

Within the framework of travel literature, the library is offering a workshop entitled “Travel Memoirs” by the writer Ibrahim Al-Dahli, with the aim of teaching participants how to document their travels and observations in a distinctive literary style, and transforming their personal experiences into expertly written stories..

The events conclude with the International Translation Day, where a dialogue session will be held bringing together a group of translators and interested parties to discuss the impact of artificial intelligence on translation, anticipate the future of translation in light of modern technological developments, and the role of the translator in this context..