Paula Ávila, better known as Poly, made a name for herself in the Peru after passing through various competition realities. Although Argentina had great popularity, in 2020 she chose to return to her country of origin and radically change her life, especially because of her new job. You want to know more? Here we tell you.

Who is Poly Avila?

Poly Ávila is a 31-year-old Argentine model and influencer. Her foray into TV was in “Welcome to the afternoon” and “Combate”. In 2018, she debuted hosting a block of ATV shows along with Mario Hart and Luciana Fuster. Later, she was the presenter of another space, called “Comando”, broadcast by Viva TV.

She had an affair with Andre Castaneda, which lasted three years. Years later, the former reality boy appeared on “The value of truth” and revealed that the young woman would have tried to commit suicide. “It started with hysteria, screaming, crying and ended with headbutting against the wall,” counted.

Poly Ávila: what do you do now?

After his arrival in Argentina in 2020, Poly Ávila began studying Teaching, a career that she now pursues with great vocation. This was reported by the young woman on her social networks.

“Beyond the fact that everyone knows that I love the little ones and being with them, for me it is very satisfying to help them grow and to make their path at school more fun and enjoyable,” said Poly.

Former combatant Poly Ávila reveals that her dream was always to become an educator. Photo: Poly Ávila/Instagram/dissemination

He also added the following: “I like being part of their learning and not only that, but of their laughter, creating games, sitting down to think of activities for the workshops. I really feel a huge vocation and joy of having chosen this career. It sounds repetitive, but I feel the need to communicate this happiness so that the people who follow me or read this message know that there is nothing more beautiful than doing what makes us happy.

Poly Ávila proud to have fulfilled her dream of becoming a teacher. Photo: Poly Ávila/Instagram

Poly Ávila and her new relationship

After leaving her love past in Peru, the now primary school teacher is the girlfriend of a tattoo artist named Simon. They both met on Tinder. “I always dreamed of sharing laughter and dreams with someone, a partner, and if I could describe what this kid makes me feel, they would understand me. Since April 22, there hasn’t been a single day that he didn’t make me laugh.” noted previously.

Poly Ávila reveals that she suffered from anxiety in quarantine

The influencer Poly Ávila revealed, back in 2020, that she suffered from anxiety attacks. Likewise, she assured that in these days of quarantine He has learned to manage his moods.

Post by Poly Ávila Photo: Instagram

“I have been locked up for more than 35 days and believe me I have been through all the states. I had very good weeks and very bad weeks. Today I woke up very well but I got anxiety, ”she commented on that occasion.