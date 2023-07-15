In recent years Mexico has modernized its labor justice systemthere have been a series of adjustments to the rules in the world of work that we hope will be of benefit to the worker and for him businessman gradual adaptation without prejudice to this series of modifications.

Initially, the changes that have been developed have resulted in the creation of centers of conciliation and the federal employment courts and state that put an end to the conciliation and arbitration boards, hopefully it is not just a name change to the agency.

It also already recognizes the labor rights of people who work at homesome of the acquired rights are to receive bonus, vacations, social security, contracts and some other benefits.

Similarly, created Federal Center for Conciliation and Labor Registration It has to do with a new system for solving labor disputes through conciliation mechanisms, in the same way as regards unions and collective contracts.

Another of the changes in the world of work is that in 2019 it was approved special permits for working fathers and mothers who have children under 16 years of age diagnosed with cancerthis permit license is up to 28 days when it’s requested medical rest or hospitalizationis a permission granted by the IMSS.

Recognition has also been given to the figure of the remote work or telecommutingamong the new obligations for employers is to assume the cost of light and internet of workers who carry out their activities from home, in addition to respecting the digital disconnection of employees.

Working parents will be able to access the benefit of child care centers in the same way. IMSS for their children, previously only working mothers were recognized with this type of benefit.

Subcontracting of personnel was prohibitedwith this the practice of outsourcing that employed workers, are new rules for the contracting of personnel services and sanctions were established for those who fail to comply with this type of contracting.

Wages that are not below inflation is another of the adaptations, this in order to avoid a loss against rising prices, workers’ compensation has recently had adjustments that had not been made before.

Employee vacation days They have also been modified, there was an extension in the legal minimum number of days, so that after one year, the minimum rest time went from 6 to 12 days, with a progressive advance of two days per year of seniority.

The adjustments in the labor issue continue, it is in the legislative chambers the constitutional reform to reduce the weekly work schedule from 48 to 40 hoursIt has already been approved in committees in the Chamber of Deputies, its vote in plenary is pending, the process in the legislature continues.

There are many issues in the world of work that need to be studied and, where appropriate, modified in the law, the recognition of the labor rights of those who work distributing and driving through digital platforms and the hiring of older adults in companies is still pending. .

The business leadership has insisted that the changes already approved in some labor laws regarding subcontracting, pensions, minimum wage, dignified vacations and labor justice must be consolidated before promoting new changes to existing laws.

They have pointed out that the proposed amendment that seeks to reduce the weekly working day from 48 to 40 hours it must be to have a deep reflection of all sectors, they warn that it could have adverse effects in the world of work.

In all these changes, adaptations and updating of the labor framework in the employer-employee relationship, the rights of the collaborators must be addressed, but also that the amendments to the labor laws are gradually adapted in the company so that they do not affect the stability of the employer.

In case you didn’t read it: