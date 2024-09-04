How the life of the former suitor of Uomini e Donne, Riccardo Guarnieri, has changed after his television experience on Maria De Filippi’s famous dating show

For several television seasons, Richard Guarnieri he was one of the undisputed protagonists of the famous dating show hosted by Maria De Filippi, Men and Women.

Former suitor and ex-boyfriend of Ida PlatanoGuarnieri has now long since left the program and, according to the latest rumors leaked about him, he would have completely turned his life upside down. Not only from a strictly personal point of view, as he has been linked for over a year to a woman far from the world of entertainment, but also from a professional perspective.

After the troubled relationship that kept him sentimentally tied to another historical protagonist of the program Uomini e Donne, Ida PlatanoRiccardo Guarnieri has completely changed his life. The man, in fact, has been linked for some time to a beautiful girl, apparently a model, with whom he shares a wonderful and serious love story.

In confirmation of this, it would have reached the famous gossip site Isa and Chia a report from a user who would confirm his happy love relationship:

“On Saturday night he was having dinner in Cisternino with his girlfriend, his mother, his sister and his nephew. They were all together at the table. He was joking and laughing, and then they walked around the streets of the town together. She was beautiful, a model, the same girl who was seen in the photos that came out previously. I would say very engaged, and even in the family“.

Another report, which also reached the well-known site, would instead reveal the new job performed by Riccardo Guarnieri:

“Hi Isa and Chia, here’s an update post Uomini e Donne. For some time now Riccardo Guarnieri has been a waiter in a luxury restaurant in Salento, I think it’s a starred restaurant. Many of my friends have seen it, and they all said that he is very kind and professional. The place is called V*a, I don’t know exactly if he’s a waiter, I was told he served wine so he could also be a sommelier”.