A new Israeli bombing against a UNRWA school leaves at least 20 Palestinians dead

At least 20 Palestinians have been killed, including women and children, in an Israeli bombing of the Ahmed Abdel Aziz school in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, which belongs to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA). ) and housed forcibly displaced Palestinians inside.

“Israeli aviation planes have attacked the Ahmed Abdel Aziz school, which housed displaced people in western Khan Younis,” reported the Civil Defense of the enclave, which shortly after confirmed having begun to extract bodies from the rubble.

The attack occurred tonight against the center, near the Nasser medical center in the southern city, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Videos shared on social media after the attack show scenes of panic, as dozens of men and some women rush to access the area, where there are still active fires, amid screams. There, people endlessly wrap bodies in blankets or try to piece together the scattered remains of victims.

Shortly after the attack, Hamas released a statement in which it assured that the death toll in Gaza this Sunday exceeded one hundred after the Ministry of Health, controlled by the armed group, had reported a total of 46 deaths and more. of a hundred injured on this day.

Asked by the EFE agency about this, the Israeli Army said it was “reviewing the case.”

Earlier this Sunday, another 15 Gazans were killed when Israeli troops fired artillery at the Jalil Awida school in Beit Hanoun, in the besieged north of the Strip, which housed another 2,000 displaced people.

Among the fatalities are four members of the same family: the parents and two of their daughters, local sources confirmed to EFE.

In addition, during the raid on the center, Israeli forces also arrested several men and forced women and children to evacuate the school at gunpoint, details the official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, before taking them to a checkpoint. military.

Also in the northern city of Gaza, at least another 14 people were killed and more than thirty were injured when Israeli planes attacked different neighborhoods of the Palestinian capital. Health reported that the Army “completely” destroyed the Abu Shabak health center in Yabalia, the north of the enclave.

“The center provides primary care services at the tertiary level and also includes a community mental health center,” detailed the Gaza Ministry of Health.

The total number of fatalities had risen today before this attack to 44,976, 70% women and children, and the number of wounded to 106,759 since the beginning of the Israeli offensive against the Palestinian enclave more than 14 months ago in October 2023.

In addition, it is estimated that some 10,000 people remain under the rubble without being able to be recovered by emergency and Civil Defense teams due to the intensity of the Israeli attacks and the lack of heavy machinery.