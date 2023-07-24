One of the two people ran over the Quran and set it on fire, placing the Iraqi flag next to it on the ground.

The two people belong to a group that calls itself the “Danish Patriots”, which had carried out a similar incident last week, broadcasting it directly on Facebook.

Iraq condemns

The Iraqi News Agency (INA) quoted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as saying that Iraq condemns the burning of the Qur’an in front of its embassy.

The agency added that the ministry calls on the authorities of countries in the European Union to “quickly reconsider the so-called freedom of expression and the right to demonstrate.”

Iran and Iraq witnessed protests after the authorities in Denmark and Sweden allowed the burning of copies of the Qur’an, under the rules protecting the right to freedom of expression.

Protesters in Iraq set fire to the Swedish embassy in Baghdad on Thursday.

Thousands of Iraqis demonstrated in Baghdad, on Saturday, at the invitation of participating parties in the government and armed factions, to protest the burning or tearing up of the Qur’ans in Sweden and Denmark.

In the same context, the spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, announced, on Monday, that the diplomatic staff of the Danish mission had left Baghdad.

Al-Sahhaf told “INA”, that “the diplomatic staff of the Danish mission in Baghdad left Iraqi territory two days ago.”