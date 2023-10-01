There appears to be great optimism on the part of doctors for the health conditions of Fedez. On the evening of Friday 29 September, a few hours after his arrival at the hospital, he himself wanted to update everyone on how he was doing and why he had arrived there.

The Ansa in the last few hours he has published important news on this recovery and also which department it is in. Only Chiara Ferragni should be with him.

The first to alarm fans was his wife. She was in France for the Paris Fashion Weekbut in a story with her friend Chiara Biasi she wrote that she had to return early, however an emergency.

The famous world-famous influencer, however, has not never explained the reason. Only several hours later the husband posted a message, in which he explained that he came to the hospital due to two ulcerswhich they caused him a hemorrhage.

The doctors did him good two transfusionsbut at the moment there doesn’t appear to be any medical bulletin for the situation.

What emerged about Fedez’s hospitalization

From what theHandlethe famous rapper is hospitalized in the ward Relief, of the Fatebenefratelli hospital in Milan. With him there should only be the wife.

He would have passed a quiet night and there should be no concern about his health condition. They still keep him hospitalized for more investigationsscheduled for today, Sunday 1 October.

CREDIT: INSTAGRAM

Furthermore, regarding this hospitalization, the same newspaper explained that he arrived at the emergency room of the hospital, accompanied by an ambulance. They immediately subjected him to checks and hence the discovery of the ulcers. Fortunately, the timely intervention avoided the worse.

Fedez himself was keen on this in his message to thank in addition to his followers, also the doctors who intervened promptly and who supported him saved his life. She may be coming home very soon.