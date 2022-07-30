And the British newspaper “Daily Mail” reported that the reason that led some to believe that the ship is floating in the sky is an optical illusion.

She added that this phenomenon affects the way light travels through the air at different temperatures.

Pictures of the giant steamer were spotted “hovering” off the city of Branport, on the north coast of Cornwall, western Britain.

Lizzie Larpallister, who captured the video, said she was stunned by this puzzling phenomenon, last Thursday morning, describing what she saw as “absolutely wonderful”.

She added that the ship was anchored off the coast of the city a few days ago, where it was on the horizon, but “when I came home from walking, I noticed that it (the ship) was as if it was flying.”

The optical illusion arises when the heat of the sun in the atmosphere over land and sea heats up, creating a temperature gradient, and as a result there will be a layer of warm air on top of another layer of cold air, which leads to the light coming from the ship as it passes through the gaps in the Air currents deflect.

The brain assumes that light travels in straight lines, so when it bends, it thinks that things will be in their place, and because of the contradiction between the two things, the phenomenon of mirage arises.

fairy morgana

This phenomenon, the optical illusion of flying ships, is known as the Morgana fairy phenomenon. Or “Fata Morgana” in Italian.

It is a type of mirage that distorts distant objects, can be seen on land or sea, and occurs when the sun heats the atmosphere over land or oceans, creating a temperature gradient.

In this phenomenon, the air near the surface becomes relatively cool and above that there are layers of warmer air.

When light strikes a boundary between two layers of the atmosphere with different temperatures and as a result different intensities, it bends and travels at a different angle.

Our brain assumes that light travels in straight paths, so when it bends, we think the object would be in place if the path of light was going straight.