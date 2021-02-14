With no big news beyond its announcement at E3 2018, Starfield is a new IP developed by the guys at Bethesda, now members of Xbox Game Studios after the purchase of ZenixMax Media by Microsoft. Although, after almost three years since its presentation, the different rumors and leaks have kept this interesting title alive, which luckily seems to be closer and closer than we imagine.
The latest rumors from a well-known insider have placed the starfield release date in 2021, more specifically at the end of the year. But now, while we wait for official information from Bethesda, a new image of the Starfield build of 2018, through a thread in the forum NeoGAF.
Starfield and the Elder Scrolls 6 coming to Xbox Game Pass
As you can see, we are looking at a space laboratory that comes from the 2018 build, as indicated in the leak. Being a build, in the final game this lab could be completely different from what we are seeing right now. Although, after learning that the E3 will be back this yearWe think it would be the perfect setting for Bethesda to show a trailer in the company of Starfield’s release date at the Xbox conference itself.
Now it will be time to keep waiting and treat all these rumors and leaks with great care. Even so, Starfield appears to be a very promising space game, within the AAA-style games that we can currently enjoy such as No Man’s Sky or Prey, among others. The latter was also developed by Bethesda.
