The mystery behind Eleonora Paveri’s death and the investigations into what happened to her: what has emerged from the new investigations

At this time, the police are conducting investigations to understand what happened to the 18-year-old. Eleonora Paveri and her friend. It will be the latter who, as soon as she can be questioned by the agents, will tell further details about what happened.

The young girl was only 18 years old and her friends called her ‘Sky‘, for his great desire to live and experience many emotions. However, it was only while he was a few hundred meters from his home, that it happened the unthinkable.

On the evening of Sunday 4th August, Eleonora was with some of her friends and they were all together at a party. She was in a residential area of ​​Pavia, in the West area. With her friend, they had decided to go out in the middle of the night, perhaps to take a ride on that very scooterfound a few steps away from them. According to the investigators, perhaps they wanted to test a new function that had just been discovered.

However, that tour brought heartbreaking consequences. For reasons yet to be determined by law enforcement, perhaps the two friends are falls from that scooter. A person who lives in the area said he heard an indistinct sound I scream in the middle of the night. Two ambulances and the police arrived on the scene.

The investigation into Eleonora Paveri’s death and what might have happened

The doctors who arrived on the scene found her in cardiac arrest and near her also her 17 year old friend who was dying. They arranged for both of them to be promptly transported to the San Matteo hospital, but Eleonora, shortly after her admission, lost his life.

The doctors’ attempts to help her were in vain. From an initial examination of the body, the coroner found on the girl’s body bruises and traumawhich however do not seem to be compatible with his death. For this reason the hypothesis it’s just that he had a sickness sudden.

At the moment, there does not appear to be any other vehicles involved, also because they did not find any objects on the asphalt. skid marks. Now, however, only further investigations and perhaps even the autopsy will provide concrete answers on the case.