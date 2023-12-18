Aden (Al-Ittihad)

US officials announced yesterday that the merchant ship Swan Atlantic was attacked in the southern Red Sea by several projectiles launched from an area controlled by the Houthis, noting that the destroyer USS Carney responded to a distress call and moved towards the ship.

For its part, the Norwegian company Inventor Chemical Tankers, which owns the chemical tanker Swan Atlantic, said that the tanker was hit by an unspecified “object” during an attack in the Red Sea, but the incident did not result in any crew member being injured.

In turn, the British Maritime Trade Operations Authority reported yesterday that what was likely an explosion occurred near a ship in the vicinity of the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and two separate incidents occurred near the strait at the southern end of the Red Sea.

The Authority said in a guidance note that it had received a report about a possible explosion that occurred in the waters two nautical miles away from one of the ships that was 30 nautical miles south of the Yemeni port of Mokha.

It added in two separate memos that it had received two reports about a second incident that occurred 30 nautical miles northwest of Mocha and a third 24 nautical miles southeast of the port, while no other information was included in the two reports.

For its part, British maritime security company Ambrey said it had received information about what was likely an explosion in the waters near a ship 30 nautical miles south of Mocha.

Last Saturday, the US military announced that an American destroyer shot down 14 drones in the Red Sea that were launched from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen. The United Kingdom government also announced that one of its destroyers also shot down a suspected offensive drone in the region.

It is noteworthy that, with the escalation of attacks on ships in shipping lanes targeted by the Houthi group, the Pentagon announced that the United States, over the past weeks, worked with allies and partners to address the threat, by expanding Task Force 153 concerned with Red Sea security, within the framework of the joint naval forces.

The Joint Task Force “153” is considered one of the joint mechanisms to enhance regional security and stability and confront threats of all kinds. It is part of a joint naval force established in 2001 to confront the threat of international terrorism with cooperation between 12 countries, before it later expanded to establish the Joint Task Force “153” in April 17, 2022, which concerns maritime security in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Earlier, the European Union expressed in a statement its strong condemnation of the Houthi attacks on international shipping lanes off the coast of Yemen, stressing that these attacks would undermine Yemen's security, including food security in the country.

The European Union indicated in its statement that strengthening international and regional cooperation at this moment, more than ever, is crucial to confronting threats to peace and security in the region, stressing that it is coordinating with its partners to this end.