NVIDIA has published a new hotfix that updates the drivers to version 551.46 and solves some important problems.
Between the publication of one driver and another, NVIDIA usually releases a couple of minor updates which usually aim to fix any critical problems that have escaped the quality control of the latest official version. On this occasion however the green team has made available an unusual and substantial Hotfix dedicated to the latest GeForce Game Ready Driver 551.23 which promises to fix some important problems that emerged with some configurations and more specifically with a couple of games.
According to the patch notes, the Hotfix – which update the drivers to version 551.46 – solves four complications that will delight players who usually use V-Sync and beyond.
Goodbye stuttering
As we mentioned, the GeForce Hotfix Driver 551.46 First addresses the emergence of micro-stuttering in some games when Vertical Sync is enabled. Likewise, the update corrects the possible presence of stutter, with some configurations, while scrolling web pages on the most popular browsers.
The new hotfix then focuses on two specific games: in Red Dead Redemption 2with Vulkan libraries, the update eliminates stuttering observed on some Advanced Optimus laptop configurations, while in Immortals of Aveum resolves possible stability issues in long gameplay sessions.
If you've been experiencing vertical sync artifacts or general instability, this update may be for you. It should be noted that NVIDIA considers hotfixes to be the same as beta versions of its official drivers, skipping the strict revision reserved for the latter and publishing them as soon as they are available. We therefore recommend a little caution if you decide to proceed with the installation.
Does the hotfix support the new RTX 4080 Super?
In parallel with the release of the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Super graphics card, the Santa Clara giant has published driver 551.31 dedicated exclusively to the latter. As we have already said, the hotfix instead refers to the generic version of the 551.23 drivers released a few days earlier than the card, without specifying direct support for the RXT 4080 Super. According to the first tests that emerged online, however, the update seems to also involve the new GPU without problems and, if necessary, it can also be used by the lucky owners of the latest addition. You can find all the details and the link for the GeForce Hotfix Driver 551.46 download on the official NVIDIA page.
