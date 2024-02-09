Between the publication of one driver and another, NVIDIA usually releases a couple of minor updates which usually aim to fix any critical problems that have escaped the quality control of the latest official version. On this occasion however the green team has made available an unusual and substantial Hotfix dedicated to the latest GeForce Game Ready Driver 551.23 which promises to fix some important problems that emerged with some configurations and more specifically with a couple of games.

According to the patch notes, the Hotfix – which update the drivers to version 551.46 – solves four complications that will delight players who usually use V-Sync and beyond.

Goodbye stuttering Red Dead Redemption 2 may have stuttering issues with the latest drivers As we mentioned, the GeForce Hotfix Driver 551.46 First addresses the emergence of micro-stuttering in some games when Vertical Sync is enabled. Likewise, the update corrects the possible presence of stutter, with some configurations, while scrolling web pages on the most popular browsers.

The new hotfix then focuses on two specific games: in Red Dead Redemption 2with Vulkan libraries, the update eliminates stuttering observed on some Advanced Optimus laptop configurations, while in Immortals of Aveum resolves possible stability issues in long gameplay sessions.

If you've been experiencing vertical sync artifacts or general instability, this update may be for you. It should be noted that NVIDIA considers hotfixes to be the same as beta versions of its official drivers, skipping the strict revision reserved for the latter and publishing them as soon as they are available. We therefore recommend a little caution if you decide to proceed with the installation. See also Luke teaches Cal the Force in the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor commercial