The new scene of this crazy comedy in which the fight for The league is represented tonight in the Ciutat de València (22.00 Movistar LaLiga), where he Barça faces the I raised looking for a new hope (follow the game live on As.com). The Blaugrana team is presented with an extra life after having lost two occasions to command in the championship. Tonight’s will not serve to command, but it will serve to become a virtual leader and put pressure on his rivals as long as he wins Levante.

Paco López’s team arrives at the meeting released from pressure because he is practically saved (the mathematical confirmation is missing) but with a record of services before the greats that does not rule out a new scare for Barça. The uprising He has already beaten Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid and at the Camp Nou fell only 1-0 with a goal from Messi in 76 ‘with Barcelona asking for the time. So don’t take anything for granted.

It is urgent for Barça to win yes or yes. But to do so, you must also give the impression of wanting to win. Against Atlético, in a game that could be worth a championship, he went out to the field to watch LaLiga like cows watch the train pass.

That is why Koeman will most likely introduce some variation in alignment compared to Saturday. It seems sung Araújo’s entry for Mingueza and Dembélé could be the starter for someone to accompany Messi in the overflow work, where it was already evident before the leader that he is more alone than one. The victim if the French enters the initial team would be Pedri, you need a break and better choose your minutes.

For Levante, with the homework done, the game is presented as the perfect opportunity to leave your followers a good taste in your mouth after having starred in a disastrous streak of results since they almost sealed the permanence before the Eibar. Since then they have added a point of fifteen that gives that hope to the Catalans.