The drug “Kiscali” of the Swiss company “Novartis” has helped breast cancer patients live longer, without tumors returning, according to a study indicating that the drug can prevent cancer recurrence among a large number of people.

Yesterday, Bloomberg reported that the company’s shares increased by 5.1% in Zurich trading, which is the largest rise recorded in more than a year.

Novartis said in a statement that the experience shows that patients lived longer, according to a measure called “disease-free survival”, after they got the drug “Kisqali” in addition to endocrine therapy, rather than taking the latter alone.

The study indicates that treatment can reduce the risk of cancer returning, after a few years without changing the quality of life of individuals.