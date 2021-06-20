Achraf, who is barely 16 years old, was one of thousands of migrants who crossed into the enclave of Ceuta, amid a diplomatic crisis between Rabat and Madrid, but most of them were returned to Morocco.

Ashraf was seen removing plastic packages he had placed around his waist when he was swimming across the sea towards Ceuta.

As soon as Ashraf saw two Spanish soldiers on the sands of the beach, he broke down in tears, lamenting his misfortune, because he realized that they would not let him in.

After this, Ashraf tried to climb a wall towards the Spanish-controlled city, but the Spanish soldiers quickly rushed, and then he was sent back to Morocco.

The founder of the “Ataa” and “Rawa” charities in Morocco, Jalal Aouita, published a picture next to Ashraf, jumping with joy and high on a Moroccan beach.

The charitable activist explained that Ashraf started a new life, adding that “he moved today to his new house in his own room and began his training (training) at a barbering institute, joined a sports club and gradually began to integrate into society.”

Then the activist added, “I did not consider this initiative a historical achievement or a miraculous act. Rather, I saw the initiative as a humanitarian, religious, moral and patriotic duty… How can an orphan child with all doors closed in his face keep society watching its tragedies from the public stands.”

Awita said that he refused to interact with the media, which asked to talk to him about Ashraf’s case, so as not to say that he is riding on the case and exploiting it for certain interests.

The charitable activist added, “Standing with Ashraf and other orphans and vulnerable groups is a duty on all of us, and they have the right to at least extend a helping hand to him and try to eliminate their tragedies at all. With whom we see the ability to do that, if we are not able, then at least console him with a kind word and a righteous supplication.”