President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s support for a low interest rate policy despite high inflation led to a currency crisis in late 2021 and pushed inflation above 85 percent last year.

The central bank, which stopped intervening in the foreign exchange market to support the lira as of June, reversed course and made two strong rate hikes in two consecutive months.

The lira has lost about 24 percent of its value since the bank’s policy changed.

The Governor of the Turkish Bank, Hafiza Arkan, had revealed a series of measures aimed at supporting the lira and making it more attractive to investors. These measures include canceling the minimum interest rate requirements for lira accounts subject to protection from exchange rate fluctuations.

This move would allow banks operating in Turkey to offer lower interest rates. The Turkish Central Governorate confirmed that the new measures aim to increase local and international demand for assets in the lira.

Many economists attribute the repeated decline of the Turkish currency, despite raising interest rates to levels unprecedented for nearly two decades at 30 percent, to the fact that the interest rate is still lower than the country’s annual inflation rate, which is close to 60 percent.

The dollar gained momentum, after a combination of strong economic data, a tightening speech from the Federal Reserve (US central bank), and a budget deficit that will be financed by borrowing, led the 10-year Treasury yield to rise by more than 45 basis points in September, reaching 4.5 percent. For the first time since 2007.

The dollar index touched its highest levels since November at 106.1 yesterday, Monday, and recorded 106.03 today.

Meanwhile, Reuters quoted banking sources as saying that the net international reserves of the Turkish Central Bank rose by more than six billion dollars last week to about 24 billion dollars, continuing to rise after the bank stopped interfering in the foreign exchange market.

Its total reserves have also increased by about four billion dollars since September 22 to about 125.5 billion dollars, according to bankers’ calculations based on indicators issued by the Central Bank.

Net international reserves witnessed the largest weekly increase in July, at $8.5 billion.