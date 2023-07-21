Pakistani officials said on Friday that the death toll from month-long torrential rains and floods in Pakistan has exceeded 10.

Officials warned of severe weather that will continue to hit the country.

The National Disaster Management Authority said more than half of the deaths since the start of the annual monsoon have occurred in the central state of Punjab.

In its latest daily toll, the authority stated that more than half of the victims were children and women.

At least 180 people were injured as a result of accidents caused by rain or floods, while more than 150 homes were destroyed.

The biggest accident occurred in the capital, Islamabad, this week, when 13 workers were killed when an underpass wall on a highway under construction collapsed on their camp.

Sardar Sarvad, chief meteorological official, said more rains are expected in Pakistan this week, in addition to sporadic torrential rains.

More than 2,000 people died in the catastrophic floods and subsequent disease outbreaks in Pakistan last year when a third of the country was submerged, affecting 33 million people.