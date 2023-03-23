Today, at 8:00 pm at the Aparthotel Londres de La Manga, the David Cantero comic ‘Campus, hero of the Mar Menor’ will be presented. Born in Cartagena in 1972, he has lived most of his life abroad – since he was 5 years old he has lived in Belgium, Luxembourg and France. The desire of this man from Cartagena to return to his origins and his love for his land brought him back to Playa Paraíso, near Cabo de Palos, in 2018, from where, along with his passion for beach volleyball, the idea of ​​’Campus , hero of the Mar Menor’.

“It is a series of adventure and fiction, fun, in which Campus, a seahorse, will show the most unique and valuable corners of the Region.”

Like all superheroes, Campus must fight a villain in each episode. In this first one, the challenge will be to face an invasion of jellyfish led by Lachachamala, with the help of his friends, humanized animals of the native fauna, the author describes. And he explains that the comic collection, of which he is already preparing new episodes, “try to entertain and transmit values ​​to children, such as respect for the environment, teamwork, improvement based on effort, as well as giving to know the Region and its culture, traditions, stories and legends”.

The series opens with ‘El paparajote mágico’, an episode in which Campus, along with La Baroness, an old and wise little horse, Tofi the turtle, the Miguelón grouper, Lulú the sunfish and Ana the anemone face different situations to solve the problem at hand.

Urban and sustainable development



In addition, David Cantero, graduated in Fine Arts specializing in Comics, who has worked as an animator for series such as ‘Sabrina, the Little Witch’, from Disney, or ‘The Tex Avery Show’, above all as a creator of characters, and for publishers such as Class Comic or HushPuppy Books, he has created a whole gallery of characters for the project ‘Buscando a flamenquito’ for La Manga 365, with which the Cartagena Local Development Agency and the San Javier City Council are going to bring 1st and 2nd ESO students the natural resources of the Mar Menor and will promote their awareness through their knowledge. A campaign that began yesterday at the IES Las Salinas in La Manga and will be extended to other centers in Cartagena.