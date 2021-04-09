Sheikha Azza bint Rashid Al Nuaimi, President of the Foundation for the Protection of Women and Children, revealed the opening of a new building to accommodate battered women and children in the Emirate of Ajman as a “sanctuary” in the second half of this year, in order to be a place of temporary asylum and provide support for women and children who are battered, and provide specialized support to women and girls who are victims Violence and ensuring their safety, through follow-up, providing family counseling, and ensuring the success of reintegration into their families, noting that maintenance work is being completed and some modifications are being added to the building, and it will be received soon.

She explained to “Emirates Today” that the name “haven” was chosen on the new building so that it would be a safe haven for women and children who may be exposed to violence, noting that the aim of the building is to accommodate women who are battered or exposed to violence in a safe place that meets their needs to protect their psyche and face their conditions and problems. , To resume her life in a better way while preserving her family.

She stated that the “haven” aims to shelter women or children who are violated by the institution until their problem is fundamentally resolved, pointing out that since its inception the institution has dealt with a number of women who have been subjected to multiple types of violence, which are represented in physical, sexual, emotional and economic violence and the lack of shelter. .

Al-Nuaimi said that the Foundation’s vision is to protect women victims of violence, to help them overcome the crisis they are exposed to, and to look to the future with thoughtful planning to avoid them falling into crises again.

She explained that the Foundation has dealt with cases that varied between physical and verbal violence, noting that since the case reached the institution, its social conditions are studied in order to be able to find out the causes of the problem and violence by the offender and the perpetrator, in addition to that, counseling sessions are held that are divided into two parts; The first type is with the case and the second type is with the family or spouse, providing instructions and guidance to both parties for re-integration into society.

She added that the foundation aims to protect women and children from persecution and violence that may be practiced against them, whether by their guardians, husbands, or relatives, noting that the foundation provides legal, social and psychological counseling services in addition to shelter, rehabilitation, and psychological, social and legal support for battered women, with the aim of enabling them to return to Their normal life.

Conditions for receiving cases

Sheikha Azza bint Rashid Al-Nuaimi, President of the Foundation for the Protection of Women and Children, stated that the new building will be a qualitative addition to the institution, noting that there are several conditions for receiving cases in terms of abuse and its types, and whether the case deserves shelter or not, or is vulnerable to assault of any of its types, pointing out that the woman who They are housed, for which a series of rehabilitation and development programs are offered.





