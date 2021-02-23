A new group of flying whales stranded on the coast of New Zealand

A group of whales stranded for a second day on a remote peninsula in New Zealand, conservationists said Tuesday.

A group of 49 pilot whales first drifted over the top of South Island on Monday, the “Fairwell Spit”.

A number of those whales died, but 28 whales survived and were brought back into the water by volunteers overnight.

However, volunteers found stranded whales in the same area on Tuesday, and they are working again to bring them back to the water.

The Conservation Department said the whales’ behavior was not well understood.