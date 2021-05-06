The government of the Falklands surprised this Thursday with a press release reporting the appearance of a grave that could contain the remains of one or more Argentine soldiers killed in the 1982 war.

The communication reached Buenos Aires and the secretary of the Malvinas Area had conversations Check with the National Government, the British Embassy and the International Committee of the Red Cross to see how to proceed.

“The government of the Falkland Islands is supporting efforts to establish whether or not there are unidentified Argentine military personnel buried in Teal Inlet. This is an extension of the work done previously after the 1982 Falkland Islands War. “, The statement began by saying about a rather mysterious fact.

In 1982, the British Army Captain Geoffrey Cardozo made the mass burial of the Darwin cemetery and over the years other remains appeared in different areas that were also taken to Darwin.

In 2016, Buenos Aires and London signed their agreement with the Red Cross to begin the massive process of identifying those buried in Darwin that Cardozo failed to name.

These remains of which the island statement speaks they would be outside the 1982 Cardozo burials.

Teal Inlet or Caleta Trullo is located in the so-called Soledad, the great islet in the east of Malvinas. It’s found on the southern coast of the so-called Bay of Wonder.

There were clashes in that area in 1982 and at the end of the same it is said that the British troops were made of a thousand Argentine prisoners in Douglas and Teal Inlet.

Clarion he knows that there are already names in dance of who could be the remains of those tombs but their names are kept in reserve.

There are only discussions if it is an individual or collective grave.

Clarion He learned that in July 2020 a British veteran contacted the governor of the islands and told him that the investigations he had carried out indicated that the existence of a temporary war grave had been lost in the chaos of the conflict. According to him, the remains of several Argentine soldiers still lay there. The police then carried out a series of investigations (military records, interviews with veterans, analysis of the procedure carried out by Cardozo) and could neither confirm nor rule out the information.

Thus they concluded that what corresponds now is to advance with the physical investigation of the site. That is why the Argentine government and the Red Cross got involved.

“It is correct that we continue our efforts to determine whether these reports are correct or not, which means engaging with Argentine officials and the International Committee of the Red Cross to determine the next steps in this process.

“As this is an ongoing police investigation, no further comments will be made at this stage“, said the statement from the islands this Thursday afternoon.

Another curiosity is that they will try to advance with this case next August when the technicians who will advance with part two of the identification process in Darwin arrive on the islands, this time of a collective tomb that they will open to identify The process will take it forward he now former director of the Argentine Forensic Anthropology Team, Luis Fondebrider, who will go on to lead the Anthropology Unit of the Red Cross in Switzerland.