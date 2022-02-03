Yesterday, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources announced the details of launching the smart platform “Forsa”, for conducting employment interviews enhanced by artificial intelligence techniques, which is the first of its kind in the region, and is based on video interviews using the Arabic language, specifically the Emirati dialect, on the sidelines of The Authority’s activities in the month of “UAE Innovates 2022”.

The Director of Projects and Programs at the authority, Salwa Abdullah, stressed the importance of the project of the job interview platform project with artificial intelligence techniques in Arabic (Forsa), which is being developed in cooperation with “SHL”, as it is one of the most important international companies that employ artificial intelligence techniques and tools of the revolution. Technology in the management and development of human capital.

Abdullah said, during a virtual workshop organized by the authority yesterday, in the presence of the authority’s acting director general, Laila Obaid Al Suwaidi, and a number of authority officials: “The (Forsa) platform will constitute a qualitative leap in the world of job interviews, which has become almost completely dependent on intelligence techniques and programs. The experiment will be the first of its kind in the region, as it is the first smart platform for online job interviews, enhanced by artificial intelligence techniques, as it allows the evaluation and matching of Emirati talents with the most suitable jobs for them, in Arabic and in the Emirati dialect.”

She pointed out that the project, which will be developed during the coming period, with the participation of more than 1,000 employees of the federal government, and hundreds of employees and experts working in SHL worldwide, is added to the series of innovative efforts and initiatives launched by the authority at the level of the federal government; To upgrade the government work system, develop its tools, and keep abreast of the latest developments in the fields of technology and human resource management, by making use of artificial intelligence techniques.

Abdullah stated that the “Forsa” platform will contribute to accelerating the process of qualitative employment, raising its quality in the federal government, and attracting qualified people and talents suitable for the requirements and requirements of vacant jobs in the federal government, which will enhance the entire recruitment process, and save time and effort on human resources departments in the ministries. And federal authorities, using technology and artificial intelligence to focus on other, more strategic tasks and responsibilities.



