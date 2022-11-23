The feature, available free of charge on Android phones, can help rid users of destructive hacking attacks.

According to the British newspaper “The Sun”, this feature is called “Google Play Protect”, and it works through the official “Google Play” store.

How does Google Play Protect work?

The feature scans apps and devices for malicious behavior.

The feature disables or removes malicious applications.

Sends privacy alerts about apps that can use permissions to access your personal data.

Reset app permissions to protect privacy.

How do we verify that the feature is working?