The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security announced the issuance of the new generation of the Emirati passport, as part of the final phase of the project to develop the new generation of passports and identity cards, which was launched in June 2021, within the framework of achieving the strategic goals of the authority, and within the path of enhancing national goals. and supplement it with international competitiveness.

“The new generation of the Emirati passport comes within the framework of achieving the vision of the UAE government, to consolidate the Emirati identity, keep pace with the latest technologies in the field of passport issuance, and provide innovative services to identify personal identity in accordance with the latest international standards,” said Ali Muhammad Al Shamsi, head of the authority. He pointed out that “the project aims to enhance the flexibility of doing business related to individuals, within the various state institutions, in a way that raises the quality of life for citizens, and provides a travel experience that enhances the status and leadership of the state.”

He stressed the authority’s keenness to develop its future services, in line with the future directions of governments worldwide. Work on the issuance of the new Emirati passport will start from the first of next September, which represents a new technological leap in line with the directions of the wise leadership to enhance the march towards the smart government, to maximize the civilized position of the UAE, within the various government services provided, and to meet the latest security and technological requirements in proving personal identification.

The new version of the UAE passport has unprecedented technical characteristics and very complex security specifications, to reduce attempts of forgery or forgery, and is characterized by printing the identification page for its holder using “polycarbonate” instead of paper, which increases the efficiency of specialized printing supported by images and signs. The security that is not visible to the naked eye, especially as it is characterized by its thickness, which prevents the possibility of damaging it, in addition to the ease of processing using readers at the ports, in addition to the uniqueness of the new generation of the UAE passport with high quality and speed when printing using laser technology and tangible three-dimensional elements.

Raising the security standards of the UAE passport and supporting it with the leading technical specifications in the field of travel is an essential step that enhances the efforts made by the authority to achieve various security and security requirements when moving or transiting through international travel points, and supporting the diplomatic efforts of the UAE, which succeeded in highlighting the strength of the passport Over the past years, the UAE passport has become the most powerful passport in the world.

Passports of the previous generation are considered valid, and their holders can use them to travel until the expiry date of the passport approaches, while it is possible to apply for renewal to obtain the new generation upon entering within the renewal entitlement period, specified six months before the expiry date recorded in the document. The new passport is an extension of the previous one, without any change in the prescribed fees or the channels designated for providing passport issuance or renewal services, through the website www.icp.gov.ae Or the authority’s smart app UAEICP.

It is noteworthy that passport holders must verify the validity of their documents for a period of no less than six months before they go to travel, while they can issue passports while they are abroad, through the country’s embassies and consulates affiliated with it.

Among the features of the new generation of the UAE passport

■ Printing the profile page of the holder using the “polycarbonate” material.

■ Specialized printing supported by images and security signs that are not visible to the naked eye.

■ 3D physical objects.