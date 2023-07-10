She blew over you like a tornado. A barrage of notes: sharp trills, tumbling eighths, honking her saxophone swishing sideways to place notes with just a little more effect, as if she were playing tennis. In her glittering gold suit, American saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin little time is needed to convince her audience that she would make her North Sea Jazz debut an unforgettable experience. Boldly she said: “I am a noisy person. We’re going to make noise, folks.”

Lakecia Benjamin popped up this weekend at concerts by drummer Terri Lyne Carrington and jazz harpist Brandee Younger. Fiery game full of swagger. Cool and showy in a new eye-catching outfit and with large square glasses. But above all, as it turned out at her own concert, full of assertiveness and awareness of jazz history.

The saxophonist has been living at double speed since a serious accident and the loss of family members to Covid. She blew for them, and in honor of saxophonists like Wayne Shorter and John Coltrane. She welded Shorter’s ‘Footprints’ into a solo, played ‘My Favorite Things’ sharply, and briefly ventured into ‘A Love Supreme’. Quiet, impactful and with a frenzied screaming audience when she played kneeling on the floor.

Samara Joy.

Andreas Terlaak’s photo Netherlands, Rotterdam, 09-07-2023. Concert by Lizzo at North Sea Jazz 2023. Photo: Andreas Terlaak Samara Joy and Lizzo.

Andreas Terlaak’s photo

The 46th edition of North Sea Jazz, with 90,000 visitors this weekend in and around Ahoy Rotterdam, was one of a changing of the guard. A new generation of stars confidently claimed the main stage. Often strong female acts – with Benjamin and the great new jazz vocalist in addition to Lakecia Samara Joyfor example also the convincing and overwhelming performance with which rapper Little Simz turned out to be one of the pop stars of her generation. In addition, there was the fresh retro soul of British debutante Olivia Dean. The powerful melting pot jazz of Somi. And the sparkling festival debut of the formation that eagerly draws on jazz, afrobeat, soul and funk Kokoroko by bandleader and trumpeter Sheila Maurice-Grey.

The 86-year-old star guitarist Buddy Guy, who made his guitar howl and howl mercilessly one last time, recalled in his farewell concert how he used to be at the festival with peers such as John Lee Hooker and Muddy Waters. This last weekend he shared the bill with, among others, Belgian ‘acoustic techno’ brass band NAFT (with brass and drum pumping dance beats), an understated and glowing performance from grime superstar Stormzyand the irresistibly colorful pop sensation Lizzo.

Brandee Younger.

Andreas Terlaak’s photo Brass Band Naft.

Andreas Terlaak’s photo Brandee Younger and the Belgian brass band NAFT.

Walking around in a tropical and very busy North Sea Jazz, with halls and outdoor stages filling up very quickly, meant constantly navigating on advice. Crowd control employees pointed out to visitors which door it was best to wait at, or on which side of the hall there was still a bit of space left. The long queues created a charming side effect, especially in smaller, cooler halls: long before the start of concerts, tufts of audience waited on the floor while bands sound-checked.

Dominating this weekend, sometimes to the point of noticeable irritation among the artists, was the tingling drink atmosphere. It has always been there on the terraces and at the DJ sets on the roof, but ‘the Dutch disease’ (talking disease) now regularly drowned out the music. So could Jill Scott barely rise above the buzz with her intimate and relaxed mix of spoken word, soul and jazz.

And that while there was so much to experience, for those who did want to hear and see it. With delicious birds of paradise such as the colorful, masterfully bass-plucking and gliding Bootsy Collins clone MonoNeon who performed twice. And the all-giving, dramatic Jacob Lusk, the great singer of the formation, dressed in a royal cape Gabrielswho sung the Maas hall with delicious gospel soul.

Or the visually dazzling concert of the idiosyncratic Roisin Murphy with devastatingly rumbling digital grooves, lingering funk rhythms, sweet guitars and echoing vocals. And amazement too, at the brilliantly directed – with no less than three drum sets, three double basses and eleven horns – rhythmically overwhelming, cacophonic madness of Gard Nilssen’s Supersonic Orchestra.

Jacob Lusk, the great singer of the Gabriels formation, dressed in a royal cape.

Andreas Terlaak’s photo Roisin Murphy.

Photos Andreas Terlaak Gabriels and Roisin Murphy.

Photos Andreas Terlaak

The Diaspora Suite

An important theme this weekend was colonial relations and the diaspora history in which the music at North Sea Jazz is emphatically rooted. With showpiece The Diaspora Suite as a powerful and layered musical opening statement that took visitors out of the languid festival atmosphere with confrontational lyrics. Facing the consequences of institutional inequality can’t always be comfortable, versatile vocalist Yaya Bey said in her concert. After her came the charismatic Mavis Staples (83) up. The still combative soul star sang at protest marches of the civil rights movement in the 1960s.

And what a festive, rich ode brimming with rhythmic tambú Palm & Plate of pianist Randal Corsensinger Izaline Calister and the Metropolitan Orchestrain which music by the Curaçao composers Jan Gerald Palm and Rudy Plaate was central.

A sharp musical thread also formed the many acts from the progressive British music scene. A cross-pollination developed expressly in the African diaspora is the driving force behind urgent artistic development. Also with the thumping, pumping ‘Wu Funk’ of the keyboardist Kamal Williamsthe understated British rapper Loyl Carnerthe great raw soul of the singer Jacob Banksfresh nu-soul from Jalen Ngonda and the bustling Ezra Collective.

Jalen Ngonda.

Andreas Terlaak’s photo Jacob Banks.

Andreas Terlaak’s photo Jalen Ngonda and Jacob Banks.

Photos Andreas Terlaak

Female bandleaders

The large number of interesting female instrumentalists with their own high-quality repertoire was a luxury this edition: it was really tripping over female band leaders. North Sea Jazz has always had an eye for women on the main stages, and there was never a shortage of female singers in pop, soul and jazz. But the number of female jazz instrumentalists was small for a long time. Even though the elegant, subtle composer and arranger comes Mary Schneider for years and set drummer Terri Lynne Carrington long established firm jazz feminism. What a great performance she gave once again.

But the flow of new jazz women was enormous this time. The festival criss-crossed from whisper-quiet playing in which notes landed with timed slowness (bassist Linda May Han Oh) to hard swing spirit or grooves with a jazz harpist Brandee Younger. And then, saxophonists, in so many styles. Long lines: Camille George. Contrasting Impro: Ann Webber. Soft intense: Kika Sprangers. Melody and Fire: Mette Rasmussen. And of course artist-in-residence Esperanza Spalding, who showed up in many places on Friday, with earthy bass notes or softly floating scat vocals. On Sunday she offered a more experimental performance with dance company Antonio Brown Dance in which her jazz came with modern dance.

Camilla George.

Andreas Terlaak’s photo Linda May Han Oh.

Andreas Terlaak’s photo Camille George and Linda May Han Oh

Photos Andreas Terlaak

Music veterans

Naturally, there was also plenty of room for music veterans at North Sea Jazz. They always get a warm bath at this festival. Like the somewhat perfunctory ode to the skiffle music of his youth Van Morrison (77). Or the British variety entertainer Tom Jones (83, meanwhile) who closed Saturday routinely with his generous voice and slick show moves. And yes, there was ‘Sex Bomb’ again; the sugary hip sway in a bland swing arrangement. The roots music that Jones himself likes to sing these days was tepidly sat out by the audience between hits.

Those who grow old in music sometimes seem to automatically receive the predicate ‘legend’. Saxophonist John Garbarek (76) there is definitely one: the Norwegian has permanently influenced the evolution of jazz. His long set was full of ideas, with its silvery clean tone, and a little dreamy too. But it also remained somewhat distant in the blue light. With brilliant but also a lot of percussion solos by Trilok Gurtu.

Jazz veteran’s concert Abdullah Ibrahim (88) – the face of South African jazz – was fascinating. He didn’t need his two babbling companions – though they thought he did. We preferred to hear him solo. Floating hands, unexpected hunches, something quick from Monk. The subdued atmosphere was at odds with the party that later erupted at the Malian singer Salif Keita (73). With jubilant afropop he got the audience dancing on stage.

Netherlands, Rotterdam, 08-07-2023. Concert by Tom Jones during North Sea Jazz 2023. Photo: Andreas Terlaak Abdullah Ibrahim.

Andreas Terlaak’s photo Tom Jones and Abdullah Ibrahim.

Photos Andreas Terlaak

