The lights of the agricultural stage are turned on again with this highly anticipated launch from Case IH. As is accustomed to the sector, the brand presented two teams that will revolutionize the market for their technology and quality. This time the new grain harvesters Axial-Flow Series 150 and 250 they are the protagonists.

Case IH, for more than 170 years, has put technology at the service of the producer. This tradition is renewed year after year with investments in research, the installation of new factories, logistics and distribution centers, as well as constant expansions in the network of distributors that position the brand as a reference for world agriculture.

This launch combines innovation, quality, capacity, efficiency, performance, productivity, comfort and simplicity. Rodrigo Alandia, Case IH Marketing Manager emphasized: “The new models come to offer producers and contractors the already recognized quality of Axial Flow models but now with even more productivity and lower operating costs.”

150 series

The first of its series launched, available on the 4150, 5150, 6150 and 7150 models meets the demands of the field and some of its enhancements come from technologies available on the larger Case IH combine models.

This line has various renovations. One of them is the new four speed transmission actuated by an electric selector that facilitates the change of gears and increases the operational agility with more comfort. In this sense, Alandia added: “another great novelty that we cannot fail to mention is the pivoting toe box that is in the 7150 model that gives us the possibility of increasing the delivery distance of the material by up to 18%, all this thanks to its movement that allows unloading with more precision and versatility, facilitating unloading while on the move ”.

Case IH opted for the creation of the Cross-Flow fan, which thanks to its automatic speed adjustment system reduces grain losses.

On the other hand, this series has a new 4×4 auxiliary traction that provides an increase of up to 60% in towing capacity in adverse conditions, a final reducer with more load capacity and a renewed hydrostatic package with greater capacity that guarantees up to 10% more towing performance.

Although this is a launch where the brand renews technology with the aim of obtaining higher quality and productivity, it decided for this line to keep some fundamental elements of its wide range of combines. Its unique transition cone with propeller fins and the high processing volume of the Small Tube rotor, the material is threshed smoothly and efficiently to the wide sieve area, 35% higher than the main competitors.

And when talking about grain losses, an issue that worries the producer a lot, Case IH bet on the creation of the Cross-Flow fan, which thanks to the automatic speed adjustment system reduce losses.

Rodrigo Alandia, assured: “These novelties generate more speed, control, quality in the operation and less grain losses. The harvesters also have fewer components, which reduces the number of interventions on the machine, increasing mechanical efficiency with less consumption ”.

The 150 Series features a four-speed transmission actuated by an electric selector that makes it easy to change gears and increases operational agility with more comfort.

In turn, its new cabin brings more comfort and simplicity, in addition to improving the interface between the operator and the machine thanks to its renewed arrangement of the console and joystick commands, which facilitate the entire operation of the machine.

And as every second must be used in pursuit of greater efficiency, this series has a system of LED lighting that increases visibility three times and facilitates night work.

250 series

This innovative series, they assure from the brand “is undoubtedly the state of the art in quality of harvest and high performance”. It will be available in the 7250, 8250 and 9250 models and will reach the market in the second half of the year to continue innovating and offering increased automation real to producers and contractors.

For its part, this line has an intelligent self-regulation system, called AFS Harvest Command Automation. In this regard, Alandia elaborated: “This technology finds the right balance between productivity, grain quality and minimization of losses. This is possible thanks to the four harvest modes that synchronize the production strategy and the performance of the machine in the field, maximizing business results ”.

The 250 Series has a new engine that reaches up to 634 maximum horsepower, providing better performance and low fuel consumption.

In this sense, technology, in addition to providing evolution, comfort, simplicity and greater productivity, changes the activities that the operator must perform. Such is the case, that the implementation of this “artificial intelligence system allows to deliver real automation. With this technology, the operator stops performing 12 operations between monitoring and intervention and starts to perform only three, thanks to the 16 sensors distributed in the different machine systems that carry out up to 1800 interventions per day ”, the Marketing Manager of Case IH.

In addition, the new motorization reaches up to 634 horsepower maximum providing better performance and low fuel consumption.

The 250 Series is available in the 7250, 8250 and 9250 models and they came to continue to innovate and offer more true automation.

Technology within the reach of the producer

Technological advances help to make the day-to-day in the field less complex and Case IH with its particular imprint makes its contribution to continue in this line. In this sense, the revolutionary Axial-Flow series with its four harvest modes ensure that the process is much easier. This is possible since once calibrated, the machine will carry out a series of analyzes until it reaches the optimum point. Also, the new hydrostatic assembly with its renewed transmission and automated gear change system managed to make a machine more robust and comfortable than the previous model.

Finally, when it comes to the mower deck, a new generation that introduces big changes was worked hard with the implementation of the renowned TerraFlex 4F system that features the best copy of the ground with decks available in sizes 30, 40 and 45 feet. And not least, these harvesters are manufactured in the state-of-the-art plant in Argentina.