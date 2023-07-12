Home page politics

From: George Anastasiadis

CDU leader Friedrich Merz teases the Merkel wing of his party: Carsten Linnemann, of all people, one of the former chancellor’s harshest critics, becomes the new general secretary. A commentary by Georg Anastasiadis.

Munich – Friedrich Merz is in the same situation with his CDU as the unfortunate Julian Nagelsmann was with FC Bayern: The opponent is frighteningly weak, but the big favorite shoots wide of the goal again and again. With the score at 0-0 in the 75th minute, Merz now brings his center forward Carsten Linnemann: quick to start, good at dribbling, with a move to the goal. A clever substitution – but also the last joker for the beleaguered coach. If that doesn’t sting either, Merz could soon be rid of his dream job, which he’s been chasing for 16 years.

Mario Czaja was Merz’ peace offer to the left part of the CDU

The Sauerland is not entirely innocent of the not desolate but still unsatisfactory situation in which the 27 percent union finds itself. He lacks, to stay in football language, the game idea. Since taking over the party two years ago, the CDU leader has wavered between taking a firm stand and currying favor with his opponents from the Merkel wing. His previous general secretary, Mario Czaja, was his peace offer to the left section of the party. But that didn’t work: Czaja neither gave the CDU a profile, nor did he stop the Wüsts and Günthers from raising the question of power and sabotaging Merz as a candidate for chancellor.

Linnemann could shift the weights in NRW in favor of Merz

The medium-sized company Linnemann, head of the CDU policy commission and has always been an ardent Merz supporter, is of a completely different caliber: conservative, strong in content, eloquent, aggressive. If he now secures the flank of the AfD for the Union and occupies topics that Merz had to work on himself due to the lack of an alternative, this opens up the possibility for the party leader to appear more conciliatory and to focus on the middle, which is clearly alien to him.

The fact that the 45-year-old from Paderborn could shift the weights in the NRW state association, which is decisive for the CDU, at the expense of Prime Minister Wüst and in favor of Merz should be just right for the party leader. Because in the end, that’s exactly what it’s all about: Linnemann should save Merz’s chancellor candidacy.