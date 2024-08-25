Towerborne stars in a gameplay video captured on the Gamescom showfloor by IGN, with around seven minutes of footage illustrating the features of the free-to-play hack & slash developed by the authors of Banner Saga.

The experience packaged by Stoic seems a sort of colorful and cartoonish reinterpretation of the classic Golden Axealthough the mechanics are deeper in this case and the action RPG approach inevitably adds depth to the game.

In the video we see Towerborne played by two people in co-op and it’s easy to imagine that the focus on multiplayer could give the product a certain push, emphasizing the fun linked to collaborative dynamics.

Not much longer and we will all be able to experience this first-hand, as Towerborne’s early access launch is set for September 10th.