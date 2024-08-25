Towerborne stars in a gameplay video captured on the Gamescom showfloor by IGN, with around seven minutes of footage illustrating the features of the free-to-play hack & slash developed by the authors of Banner Saga.
The experience packaged by Stoic seems a sort of colorful and cartoonish reinterpretation of the classic Golden Axealthough the mechanics are deeper in this case and the action RPG approach inevitably adds depth to the game.
In the video we see Towerborne played by two people in co-op and it’s easy to imagine that the focus on multiplayer could give the product a certain push, emphasizing the fun linked to collaborative dynamics.
Not much longer and we will all be able to experience this first-hand, as Towerborne’s early access launch is set for September 10th.
Our test
We tried Towerborne at Gamescom and were positively impressed by the game, capable of putting it on the table a truly delightful artistic sector and at the same time a combat system that promises great things.
It’s true, we’ll have to understand what appeal the title of Stoic can have when faced alone, but in the cooperative there is little to discuss and the immediacy helps to make everything very fun, with an action with an excellent pace.
In short, the presentation in Cologne has contributed to fuel the enthusiasm around a product equipped with an undoubted potentialwhich combines the bright colors and cartoonish style of the graphics with the sense of adventure linked to the fantasy setting, apparently full of things to discover and enemies to fight.
