The promotion is available at this address and allows you to see which games are accessible.

If you are looking for new games but don’t have a lot of budget to spend at the moment, GameStop has the right promotion for you. You can buy a new game for just one euro by bringing a used game to the store. Obviously there are a number of conditions to respect.

GameStop 1×1 promotion details

If you want to get a game for one euro, you need to choose a new game that is on sale at a price including from €19.98 and €30.98. Additionally, the game you give to GameStop must have a minimum retail value of $27.98.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the games on sale at GameStop

The promotion is only accessible to those registered on the gamestop.it website (registration is free) and cannot be combined with other ongoing promotions or with the benefits included in GS Pro Club. Obviously, we always recommend referring to the store closest to you to verify that the games you want to use for the promotion are accepted and that there are no restrictions. Furthermore, the availability of games may vary from store to store.

As for the games on sale, the list includes very famous names that you probably already own, such as GTA 5 Premium Online Edition, but also Minecraft and Red Dead Redemption 2. We can then see works such as MotoGP 23, but also Mafia Trilogy – perfect for those who were fascinated by the announcement of Mafia: The Old Country -.

How can we not mention Stray, the feline adventure, but also Dying Light 2 Stay Human, of which the expansion The Beast has been announced. The list goes on and the best thing is go to the Gamestop page and check all the details.