Nothing more strange than to say that in the middle of 2021 a new game comes to Kinect. And is that Microsoft announced last year that Xbox Series X (and Xbox Series S) would not have a port so you could connect your Kinect, which implied that this device was practically finished in terms of getting new games. While that might be the case for newer consoles, developer Strange Scaffold has bizarrely revealed to Rock Paper Shotgun that their upcoming PC game, Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator, will have Kinect support.
The Kinect story is certainly a dark story. Although it was present in the Xbox 360 generation, its most important moment is linked to the launch of Xbox One, which was promoted as a unique entertainment center which was based on the Kinect for its operation. We all know how that turned out by now, so it’s increasingly rare that a new game comes to Kinect. Although there are some theories that it is possible to see Kinect in the new generation.
A new game comes to Kinect in the middle of 2021
It’s not why Kinect is being offered as an option for the management game, but Strange Scaffold developer Xalavier Nelson Jr humorously told Rock Paper Shotgun that what they are looking for is to realize Microsoft’s hardware dream, and through this compatibility, an organ could be extracted from the air and moved with their hands. Warlord Organ Trading Simulator is coming to Steam sometime in 2021, and while Kinect still has uses outside of games in various industries, there is a chance that it will become the last Kinect-compatible title.
Microsoft’s misunderstood peripheral was, at one point, the best-selling device of all time. Believe it or not the Kinect had more than 10 million units sold during the first six months after its launch.Of course, that was the Xbox 360 version, which was far inferior to the “V2” version available on Xbox One and Windows PC.
