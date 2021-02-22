The Xbox Game Pass is the best deal Xbox can offer us with our consoles. And now a new game comes to Game Pass on March 2. Madden NFL 21 will be on Game Pass Ultimate through EA Play in early March, and all subscribed players will be able to experience all the new features and groundbreaking gameplay enhancements. Madden NFL 21 offers new levels of ingenuity and control developed to inspire creativity on and off the field.

The best thing is that having Game Pass Ultimate, you will get the benefits of EA Play in Maden NFL 21, three Gold Team Fantasy MUT packs every month. A new game arrives on Game Pass on March 2, and as subscribers we can play Madden NFL 21, to try to push the limits of your legacy in Face of the Franchise: Rise to Fame.

A new game comes to Game Pass on March 2

That a new game comes to Game Pass on March 2, is something we must get used to with Game Pass, which renews its catalog every month. Madden 21 is the latest version of the classic Madden game that EA has been improving as experience for several years. In this game you will have complete control of the defense with specific movements and combos in the new Skill Stick. Strategy is crucial, because adaptive AI settings force you to diversify game modes.

In Madden 21 you can explore more than 50 new skills by Superstar and X-Factor designed to elevate the stars of a new generation. EA Play is a great way to get more out of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass for PC coming soon. EA Play members can access exclusive in-game challenges and rewards.