A new game-breaking bug is seemingly preventing Lost Ark players from progressing, even in the Valtan Raid.

According to u/Sagezu on Reddit, the bug – which is thought to have been introduced in the MMO’s most recent update – sees your item UI get stuck to the mouse pointer, essentially prohibiting you from doing anything else.

In a thread titled “GAME BREAKING VALTAN BUG ruined the whole raid by not being able to click !!!” the Lost Ark player even added a video to exemplify the issue:



From the numerous responses from other players, it seems as though this isn’t an isolated issue, and seems to be affecting the game outside of the raid, too. For now, it looks like only exiting the game is the only way to “fix” the issue – which is incredibly frustrating for players in the midst of a complex raid. Here’s hoping there’s a hotfix soon.

ICYMI, yes, Lost Ark still has a bot problem. In a blog post, publisher Amazon Games acknowledged the continued issue and the ongoing “frustration within the community”, confirming it had permanently banned “several million accounts that participated in botting, hacking or gold-selling”.

“Since Lost Ark launched, we’ve been fighting a war against the bots infiltrating Arkesia,” Amazon dramatically wrote. “Addressing bots can be especially challenging in free-to-play games because it’s so easy to create an account and enter the game, but we’re working on multiple fronts to fight them.”



In the Lost Ark Eurogamer review, we said: “action-packed dungeons make Lost Ark’s early stages a real romp, but without a convincing hook beyond the combat, things get a little stale.”