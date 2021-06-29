The social network VKontakte has improved group video calls: now, during screen sharing, the platform supports ultra-high definition (4K) images. About it informs press service of the social network.

The new feature is free. It is available on iOS and will be rolling out to other devices soon. Screensharing in 4K format is convenient for demonstrating work projects, reports and presentations. According to the press release, the maximum quality of screenshots will be limited only by the capabilities of the user’s device.

“Both users and colleagues have asked us about this: we ourselves use VKontakte calls for work and we know how important it is that all illustrations, graphs and numbers can be distinguished. Own developments helped the team to achieve the goal. They are based on a non-standard technology for adapting video by frame rate without reducing the image quality, “said VKontakte technical director Alexander Tobol.

Group video calls on the social network appeared in September 2020. Up to 128 people can take part in them. Moreover, in May, the social network announced plans to expand the number of members to 2,048 users.

Earlier in “VKontakte” there was a new function “Duets” in the “Clips” section. With its help, users will be able to shoot their own versions of their favorite clips. Now Russians have the opportunity to sing along with an idol or repeat the dance of a popular blogger.