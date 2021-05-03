A free car park with 350 spaces has been opened next to the They are Moix Municipal Sports Center in Palma. A car park away from the city center, it is right by bus stops for EMT lines 6 and 8.

At the car park on Monday, Mayor José Hila highlighted the importance of a network of out-of-center car parks near to the Via Cintura and access points for the city. People can park their cars for free and “go into the center by public transport, bike or scooter without worrying about paying for parking or looking for somewhere to park”.

The Son Moix car park is the latest of the out-of-center car parks. Three others, which have some 1,000 or so spaces between them, are in Son Sardina, Son Fuster and Son Gibert. A fifth is planned for the Llevant area.

Mobility councilor Francesc Dalmau said the town hall is working with the Council of Mallorca, which itself is preparing a plan for car parks away from main urban centers both in Palma and in other municipalities.

The town hall will be publicizing the new car park, which will be open from 8am to 10pm Mondays to Saturdays and 8am to 3pm on Sundays. It will also be open when sports events are taking place that don’t fall within these hours, eg Real Mallorca matches.

Dalmau added that the BiciPalma scheme has been operating for ten years and accepted that there need to be improvements, eg an increase in the number of stations next to the out-of-center car parks.