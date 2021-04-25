This is one of those announcements that is usually made from time to time, that there is a new free game on the Microsoft Store, and that you must run to claim it. This time it is the turn of Metal Slug 3 that you can claim it in the Microsoft Store in Israel totally free, without the need for Gold. All you have to do is select the option to stay in the Israel store, and then claim it. The game will be added to your library.

Metal Slug 3 joins a roster of games that have already been freely available in the Microsoft Store and that they continue to be, at least for now. Although these are mostly 360 games, the possibility of expanding your library is something you may not want to miss.

10 kids video games on Xbox Game Pass

A new free game available on the Microsoft Store

In addition to the new free game on the Microsoft Store, Metal Slug 3, the list of games that have been available for free in the Microsoft Store without the need for Gold, are: Costume Quest, Stacking, deBlob 2, Ikaruga, Sensible World of Soccer. These games can still be claimed for free. In addition to these games, there is a list of games that you can claim for free if you have the gold subscription, although they are not the same games that the service gives away on a monthly basis.

Today 2 new free games arrive on the Epic Games Store

The full list of free games in the Microsoft Store but that require gold is the next: