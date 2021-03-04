A few hours ago we informed you that Wargame: Red Dragon, the strategy game developed by Eugen Systems in which the player will be able to participate in a large-scale conflict in which Western forces will face the communist bloc, is now available from free on the Epic Games Store.

However, from the American company they have not been satisfied with the arrival of this strategy title, and a new free game to the Epic Games Store. We speak neither more nor less than Surviving Mars, the game in which our mission will be none other than to colonize Mars and create our own city on the red planet. The title will be available from 17:00 today, March 4, until the next 11 of the same month at 17:00 Spanish time.

All free games on the Epic Games Store

Surviving Mars

Surviving Mars is a city building game in which you will have to colonize Mars and survive trying. Choose a space agency to obtain resources and financial support before establishing the location of your colony. Build domes and infrastructure, investigate new possibilities, and use drones to unlock more elaborate ways to shape and expand your settlement. Grow your own food, mine minerals or just relax at the bar after a hard day’s work. But remember: the most important thing of all is to keep your settlers alive. It will not be an easy task on a new and unknown planet like this.

Therefore, anyone who wants to enjoy the arrival of this new free game to the Epic Games Store stay tuned from 5:00 p.m. this afternoon to be able to get hold of the two new games that the company is giving away.