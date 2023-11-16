Recently a game was released called Forza Customsand yes, as many will think, it is an installment of this franchise of Microsoft which has had constant releases in recent years, whether in the simulator part or Motorsport or the freest races with the spinoff of horizon. And although you might think that the new installment will be similar, unfortunately for fans it has nothing to do with driving a car and completing circuits.

The cell phone video game has a game mechanic in which players go through mini-games and puzzles in the style candy crush to unlock new parts, which they then use to build and photograph the race car they deem the best ever. But of course, the gameplay stops there, since those cars remain collectible to go to a higher level of difficulty so that much more ambitious ships can be repaired than the user can imagine.

Here is the launch trailer:

This is the synopsis that Microsoft has given to the game:

Forza Customs is a car-themed mobile puzzle game developed by Hutch Games Ltd. Players will solve puzzles to help design, customize, and tune a car specifically to their tastes. Restore iconic cars, from paint to body parts, to create the ultimate car.

We can consider the game as one more step towards the next path that Xbox wants to take, one that mobile games entail, and let’s not forget that they wanted to buy from Activision Blizzard by KING, the developers of millionaire applications. So, it would not be a surprise if in the following months we see cell phone titles but now from Halo Or until gears of war in free to play.

Forza Customs is now available in iOS and Android.

Via: Insider Gaming

Editor’s note: It’s a little disappointing that it’s a Candy Crush style game, but I imagine it will have its audience in the end. We’ll see if it lasts as the months go by, or if it ends up failing and the servers close soon.