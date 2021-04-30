A new formula for calculating gasoline prices began to operate in Russia on May 1 – the government decided to change the damper mechanism due to the ratio of the ruble exchange rate and rising oil prices. It is reported by TASS…

As part of the adjusted mechanism, the indicative price of gasoline will be reduced by four thousand rubles compared to the current rate until the end of 2021. In 2022, it is planned to reduce the price by 2.7 thousand rubles compared to the rate established in the Tax Code.

From January 1, 2023, the authorities will index the indicative gasoline price by three percent. In addition, it is planned to reduce from five to three percent the annual indexation of base prices for calculating the damper for diesel fuel starting from January 1, 2022.

As a result, the volume of compensation to refineries will grow. The expenses for adjusting the damper mechanism from the budget will amount to 350 billion rubles.

In mid-April, Pavel Sorokin, deputy head of the Ministry of Energy, announced that the rise in fuel prices at Russian filling stations was within inflation. He said that in 2020 there was a sharp increase in fuel consumption, but the industry managed to cope with the situation and not bring it to a shortage of petroleum products.

Earlier in April, it became known that the government was thinking about a new way to combat the rise in gasoline prices, since the current measures do not work. The proposal was made by the assistant to the prime minister, former head of the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) Igor Artemyev. In his opinion, the fight against the export of “certain oil products and their components” will protect the domestic market from pressure.