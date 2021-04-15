Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the Federal Youth Foundation, announced the new formation of the Abu Dhabi Youth Council for the fifth session 2021-2022.

The council brings together members representing multiple academic and professional tracks, through a group of national talents that simulate the knowledge and economic diversity of the emirate, in order to meet the aspirations of local youth councils to be a voice for youth across the Emirates, and to contribute to launching and implementing initiatives and programs to support, educate and empower youth.

The council includes in its membership Mohammed bin Ahmed Salem Ahmed Ba Ubaid, born in 1992, and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Information Systems and Technology Management from Zayed University. Mohamed works as the head of the accelerator department at the Community Contributions Authority – Together. Mohammed Baabeed finds his passion and pleasure in several fields, especially creativity, technology and sports. He is the founding partner and president of the Emirates Milan League, a sports community group that undertakes many activities and events.

As for Issa bin Nasser Ali Saleh Al Hammadi, born in 1996, he holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Information Technology, majoring in Security and Networks at Zayed University, and is currently working as a Communication and Information Technology Officer at the Khalifa Award for Education.

Issa Al Hammadi loves technology and reading in this field. He is also active in volunteering and community service. He is an athlete who won the gold medal in the UAE Kickboxing Championship in 2014, and is currently studying for a master’s degree in engineering project management.

The board includes Khawla Bint Mustafa Mahmoud Al Shanqeeti, 27 years old, who holds a Master of Science degree in Systems Engineering and Management from Khalifa University, and is currently a trainee analyst at Mubadala Investment Company. Khawla Al-Shanqeeti has several scientific papers published in international scientific conferences, one of which is on the uses of artificial intelligence, and the UAE has been represented in the model of the United Nations sessions in Bahrain, and she is active in volunteering. It won many awards, most notably the President’s Award for Innovation in Technology and the Hamdan Bin Rashid Award for Distinguished Academic Performance.

Aisha bint Nasser Sultan Abdullah Al Maamari, 26, holds a master’s degree in health policy and management from Brandeis University, and is currently an assistant in strategic partnerships at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

Aisha Al-Maamari received training opportunities in several international consulting firms, including Deloitte and McKinsey, and participated in the EY’s Lady of the Year award in 2019, while she was selected from among Fulbright scholarship researchers to study a master’s degree at Brandeis University in Boston.

Among its members, the council includes Amira bint Muhammad Abdullah Al-Khulaifi, who is 29 years old and holds a degree in transport engineering from the Masdar Institute of Science and Technology, and is currently holding a project management specialist position at Etihad Rail.

Amira Al-Khulaifi is passionate about data analytics and is a trainee in the Emirates Experts Program (Transport Sector), a member of the Graduate Advisory Committee at the Higher Colleges of Technology in Abu Dhabi, and an article in the IEEE Digital Library. She is also a member of the Scientific Articles Review Committee for the Transportation Research Board Annual Meetings.

The council also includes Reem bint Nasser Saeed Al-Otaiba, who holds a master’s degree in international relations and diplomacy from Abu Dhabi University, and a master’s in business administration research from Abu Dhabi University. ADNOC.

Reem Al-Otaiba is a member of the Board of Directors of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority, and she is a member of many local organizations that aim to support youth and society.

Abdullah bin Ahmed Jassim Al Hammadi joined the council. He is 32 years old and holds a master’s degree in project management from Abu Dhabi University. Abdullah is a construction engineer at ADNOC Offshore. And Abdullah Al Hammadi excels in his studies, which led him to win a training opportunity at the Gitina company in Italy, and he is a member of the Al Wathba cycling team and participated in many cycling competitions.