Vice-Mayor Rakova: a new format of medical care for women will appear in Moscow

A new standard of obstetric and gynecological care has been developed in the capital. Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development Anastasia Rakova spoke about this on Mother’s Day.

As part of the new approach, it is planned to open full-fledged women’s health centers. In them, women will receive medical care throughout their lives, from consultations and examinations to support during pregnancy. Comfortable, cozy centers with the most modern equipment and digital services will replace outdated antenatal clinics.

Now we are starting to implement the project and are launching a new standard of obstetric and gynecological care in Moscow. Its key element will be women’s health centers. A woman will be able to seek medical help from such a center throughout her life for any issue. Anastasia Rakova Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development

Rakova explained that over the past 30 years, the work of antenatal clinics has been very chaotic and uneven. Many of them are located on the first floors of residential buildings. Often these are scattered and uncomfortable small offices with a small amount of equipment and without a uniform standard of work.

Now Muscovites will always know what their next step in diagnosis is, where to go, and when they should get help. Each center will be anchored in the structure of a large multidisciplinary hospital, where gynecological care is provided, and will be located, if possible, close to the maternity hospital. This way, women will be able to seamlessly move between a women’s health center, a clinic, and a hospital with a maternity hospital or perinatal center. The first center on the basis of city hospital No. 31 named after academician G.M. Savelyeva will open on December 11 on the territory of the perinatal center so that comprehensive care can be received here.

In the centers, a woman will be able to be fully observed and undergo disease prevention. It is estimated that more than 70 percent of visitors will seek general medical care, and only less than 30 percent will seek help during pregnancy. The centers will be equipped with all modern equipment. Day gynecological hospitals will also operate here.

In addition to the standard of care, we paid special attention to the organization of space. After all, centers should be modern, comfortable, cozy and create a positive attitude. There will be service areas, waiting areas and a "school" for future parents, where men and women can receive a lot of useful and interesting information. I would like to note that as of today, locations for ten centers have already been selected. We are actively renovating three buildings to house the centers Anastasia Rakova Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development

A wide range of digital opportunities is also being prepared for patients at women’s health centers. A new section in the electronic medical record “Women’s Health” will be created for them. There you will find questionnaires for pregnant women and self-monitoring diaries. Doctors at the centers will also have new digital functionality so that they can conduct their work better and more carefully. The development of these services is already underway, and it is planned to make them available next year.

In addition, a special showroom has been created for doctors of future women’s health centers, by visiting which obstetricians-gynecologists can share feedback and give their recommendations for the new format of work. Subsequently, their wishes will be taken into account when opening new centers.