An Aerolineas Argentinas flight departed during the early hours of this Sunday to Russia in search of 600 thousand doses of Sputnik V, at a time when the country is going through strict confinement to stop the increase in coronavirus infections.

According to the information, the plane of the state airline took off after 2.30 from the Ezeiza International Airport under the operation number AR1060 and was scheduled to land at the Sheremetievo International Airport at 0.30 on Monday, Moscow time.

The vaccines produced by the Gamaleya Institute They are transported in “thermobox” type containers at a temperature of 18 degrees below zero and with an additional refrigeration load.

This flight, the 16th flight carried out by Aerolineas Argentinas, will be operated by Airbus 330 with registration LV-GIF, which was modified to function as a freighter.

As officially reported, the plane plans to return at 4.30 local time (10.30 pm on Sunday from Buenos Aires) with the flight number AR1061, to arrive in the country again at 4.30 pm on Monday, if there is no unforeseen event.

This flight has a crew of 20 people, of which 10 are commanders and co-pilots and the rest are maintenance personnel, dispatch technicians and cabin crew.

According to the information provided by the national government, Aerolineas Argentinas has carried out 15 flights to the Russian Federation in which they were transferred a total of 7,033,290 doses.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had assured this Tuesday that “regular supplies” of Sputnik V vaccines against the coronavirus have been re-established for Argentina.

One million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine arrive

The Government announced that between this Sunday and Monday they will arrive in the country more than a million doses of the vaccine AstraZeneca against the coronavirus. Of that total, 843 thousand belong to the first item of the contract for more than 22 million that the Government signed with the British laboratory.

The first shipment with 204 thousand doses He will arrive this Sunday at 6.15am at Ezeiza International Airport on a KLM company flight from the Dutch city of Amsterdam.

The doses that will reach the country are part of the mechanism Covax, in which the WHO and numerous countries participate to negotiate jointly with the laboratories.

Meanwhile, on Monday the 24th in the afternoon, they affirmed from the Government, other 843,000 AstraZeneca doses from the United States, whose active principle was developed in the laboratories of the pharmaceutical businessman Hugo Sigman in the Buenos Aires town of Garín.

According to data from the Public Vaccination Monitor, a total of 12,612,752 vaccines were distributed as of this morning, of which 11,034,323 have already been applied. While 8,673,465 people received only the first dose, 2,360,858 received both.

GRB